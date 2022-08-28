scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

‘If BJP rules Delhi, city will be world’s most prosperous’: Himanta’s latest retort in Twitter spat with Kejriwal

The Twitter war first broke out between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma over the Assam government’s reported decision to close some schools over poor results.

On Friday, Kejriwal had fired the first salvo and tweeted a news report that said 34 schools in Assam were being closed due to poor performance by students in the high school leaving exam.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma continued to spar on social media, with the latter saying that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, the city will become the most prosperous in the world.

“Do you remember Arvind Kejriwal ji that you came to power after promising to make Delhi like London and Paris? Since you were not able to do anything, you have started comparing Delhi with Assam and small North Eastern cities. Believe me, if BJP gets the resources and a state like Delhi, the party will make it the most prosperous city in the world,” Sarma tweeted.

Kejriwal, who had attacked Sarma on Friday over reports that the Assam government was planning to shut some schools over poor results, replied, “You did not respond to my question – When should I come to visit your government schools? If the schools are not good, it is alright. We will work together to improve them.”

On Friday, Kejriwal had fired the first salvo and tweeted a news report that said 34 schools in Assam were being closed due to poor performance by students in the high school leaving exam. “Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right,” the Delhi chief minister had said in a Twitter post.

Sarma responded by calling Kejriwal ignorant. “Dear Arvind Kejriwal ji, your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44,521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students – against your 1,000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers numbers 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?” he tweeted.

“Unlike in Delhi, we manage fury of floods, dealt with militancy, negotiate hilly and tough terrains – and yet deliver high-quality education. We’re amazing hosts. Please come; spend 2 nights in our riverine area and hill districts. See challenges we face. You’ll stop lecturing. We impart education in six mediums including 14 different tribal languages. Our diversity is something that we’re proud of, cherish, and ensure it to thrive through our unique education system. And yes, we do not have resources like that in Delhi. We’re proud of what we’ve and do! And yes, when you’re in Assam, which you so desperately wish to, I will take you to our Medical Colleges, 1,000 times better than your Mohalla Clinic. Also meet our bright Govt school teachers and students. Stop worrying about making India number 1, Modi ji is already doing that,” he said in a series of tweets.

In April this year, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the regional Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won a seat each in the Guwahati civic polls, which the BJP and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad, won comfortably.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 01:06:33 pm
