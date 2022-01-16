IED found in Ghazipur ‘military grade, points to external elements’

A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered inside an unattended bag at East Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market, police said preliminary forensic examination has revealed that it was a military-grade explosive, which is not easily available and has been used in the past by “external elements” for making bombs.

Security agencies had a scare on Friday as the IED, set to go off at 11.40 am, was discovered a little over an hour earlier. It was destroyed via a controlled explosion by the National Security Guard’s (NSG) bomb detection and disposal team, which first created an eight-foot-deep ditch in an open area. An FIR has been registered at the Special Cell police station.

“Officials suspect the involvement of external elements after finding it was a military-grade explosive. Experts found 3 kg of explosives, including RDX and ammonium nitrate, in a rectangular iron box but said the quantity of ammonium nitrate was higher than RDX. They also found a table clock-timer device, a 9-volt battery, an electric detonator packed inside the box with a significant amount of shrapnel – indicating the intention to cause significant damage and loss of life,” a police source said, adding that the Indian Mujahideen often uses ammonium nitrate as explosive in its bombs.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is coordinating with several intelligence agencies on the case, has been informed that RDX was used in a blast inside a washroom at the Ludhiana district court complex last month. Experts informed police that it was a timer bomb set to 11.40 am.

During investigation, police found a CCTV camera installed at the market’s entry gate but it wasn’t pointed towards the spot where the explosives-laden bag was kept, an official said.

According to Delhi Police, they first received a PCR call at 10.19 am from a man identified as Anupam Kumar, who came to the flower market on his two-wheeler and later found a bag lying near it.

“Security has been tightened in the market. The fruit and vegetable market is open as it comes under the exempted category. People are requested to follow Covid- appropriate behaviour,” Additional DCP (east) Vinit Kumar said on Saturday.