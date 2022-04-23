Idol vandalised at temple in Gurgaon, FIR registered

An idol was allegedly vandalised at a temple in Bhondsi by unknown persons on the night on Friday and Saturday. Police said they have registered an FIR and initiated a probe.

The complainant, Bhagirath Raghav, nambardar, Bhondsi, said that their village has an ancient Dadi Sati temple. “Some unknown persons vandalised the idol of the deity and damaged it with a sharp object. People of the village are outraged by the incident and it has hurt everyone’s sentiments. Strict action should be taken against the culprits,” alleged Raghav.

He added, “When a villager went to offer prayers and to conduct cleaning, he noticed that the idol had been vandalised and informed me. A similar incident had occurred at a farmhouse in the village a few years ago, but this is the first time this has happened at the temple here. Police should check the IDs of people living within a kilometre of the temple as we suspect the role of some outsiders. The situation could deteriorate due to anger among people if action is not taken. We have called a mahapanchayat in the village tomorrow to discuss this issue among others.”

Karni Sena president and Haryana BJP spokesperson, Suraj Pal Ammu, went to the village and alleged a conspiracy behind the incident.

Ammu alleged, “The faith of the entire area and lakhs of devotees is associated with this temple. An attempt is being made to provoke us. We know the way Rohingyas and Bangladeshis have set up their camps in areas nearby. Police should conduct proper verification of these people and conduct a thorough probe. The way the atmosphere has been spoiled in Delhi and Rajasthan recently, they want to do the same in Haryana. I have spoken to the administration officials and they have said that within two days, the culprits will be arrested. If they don’t catch, we will.”

Police said they received information of the incident and a team rushed to the spot.

Devender Kumar, SHO, Bhondsi police station, said, “An attempt was made to vandalise the idol in the temple with a sharp object. We have registered an FIR against unknown persons and are conducting a probe. The culprits will be arrested soon. The situation is peaceful.”

An FIR was registered against unidentified accused under sections 153-A (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295 – A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station, said police.