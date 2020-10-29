ICU patient allegedly raped at Gurgaon hospital

The victim is still undergoing treatment at the hospital and is yet to be discharged.

A 21 year old woman was allegedly raped while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top private hospital in Gurgaon, said police Wednesday.

According to officials, the incident is believed to have occurred between October 21 and October 27 but came to light only on Tuesday when the victim confided in her father when he visited her in the ICU. Police said the victim hails from a nearby district in Haryana.

“An FIR has been registered regarding the matter under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused has been identified. We are conducting a probe into the matter and expect to arrest him soon,” said a police official, adding that the victim is still undergoing treatment at the hospital and is yet to be discharged.

