Toggle Menu
Delhi: Ice-cream vendor has day’s saving stolen at knife-pointhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/ice-cream-vendor-has-days-saving-stolen-at-knife-point5774253/

Delhi: Ice-cream vendor has day’s saving stolen at knife-point

At the end of the day, in under a minute, 30-year-old ice-cream seller Munna Singh was robbed of his day’s earnings by three-bike borne men, who also stabbed him when he resisted, police said.

Delhi: Ice-cream vendor has day’s saving stolen at knife-point
(Representational) 

For over eight hours, 30-year-old ice-cream seller Munna Singh sold ice-cream under the harsh sun, in South East Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur.

At the end of the day, in under a minute, he was robbed of his day’s earnings by three-bike borne men, who also stabbed him when he resisted, police said. “I spent over Rs 10,000 to get ice-cream from the distributor. For us it is tough work to sell them and get back our investment,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Police said they have registered a case under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention), and are looking at local criminals who operate in the area. “We are looking at people accused in snatching incidents and examining CCTV footage along the area to try and get an image of the bike,” said a police officer.

The incident took place on Saturday when Singh was going home around 12.05 am. He lives with his wife and two children, aged three and one, in Jain Colony.

Advertising

“I told them I didn’t have ice-cream but one of them started beating me. Before I could make sense of what was happening, one of them took out a knife and stabbed me in the chest. I lay there bleeding while the third man took Rs 8,000 from my wallet,” Singh said.

He made a PCR call and police arrived in five minutes to take him to a local hospital. As his condition worsened, he was taken to another private hospital. On Monday, he returned to sell ice-cream and borrowed some stock from a fellow vendor.

“I have to earn my money,” Singh said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A silent movement to save Nagpur’s green lung gathers momentum
2 Barapullah shooting prompts Delhi police to look at overburdened 100 system
3 Mumbai: Man booked for ‘assaulting’ 14-year-old, forcing him to drink phenyl