ICCR to hold 3-day Indian crafts fair

With an aim to popularise traditional Indian crafts among the diplomatic community, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising a crafts exhibition-cum-fair in the capital this week. The mela, named ‘Coalescence: Craft-Culture-Community-Climate,’ will be held at Bikaner House. It is to be inaugurated on February 23 by Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, in the presence of ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The three-day mela will be an experience of India’s cultural heritage and craft practices that help to balance the ecology of the planet, said Sahasrabuddhe, also a Rajya Sabha MP. It has been curated by Jaya Jaitly of Dastkari Haat Samiti. It will have 22 craft persons from 11 states under five categories — crafts, textiles, traditional and folk art, beauty aromatics and recycled products.

Sahasrabuddhe added that since all these products are made using natural, organic material, and produced with non-polluting methods, the global community will get a chance to understand how India’s traditional culture can meet the challenges of climate change. “The effort is also to showcase not just India’s music and dance as part of its culture, but also other traditions like cuisine, crafts, and even Indian literature,” he pointed out.

The programme, which is being celebrated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will also include a cultural evening at Purana Qila on February 23, highlighting the diversity of India’s dance culture, ICCR said in a statement.

Besides, ICCR – which functions under the Ministry of External Affairs – is planning a slew of activities pertaining to languages, cinema and academics over the next year, said its director-general Tuhin Kumar. There will be a seminar on ‘Indian Cinema and Soft Power’ in collaboration with FTII-Pune. Also, in collaboration with Hyderabad’s Foreign Language Institute, courses will be designed to teach languages from countries like Indonesia and Kazakhstan in India, in addition to existing courses in French, German and Spanish.

Interestingly, there is also a plan to launch a portal ‘India Alumni’ for around 4,000 foreign students who come to India every year on scholarship through ICCR. Sahasrabuddhe said, “They will be issued alumni IDs and the effort is to ensure they remain in touch with India beyond their course duration through this portal.”