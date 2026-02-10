ICC T20 World Cup 2026: DMRC extends last train timings on Feb 12 – check nearest Delhi Metro stations

ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended last Metro train timings on February 12. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth travel for spectators attending the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground).
In a statement, the DMRC said: “Special arrangements by Delhi Metro for ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Delhi Metro is extending train services late into the night to facilitate the spectators attending the T20 cricket match on 12th February 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.”
What is the nearest metro station to Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground)?
The nearest Delhi metro station to Arun Jaitley Stadium are Delhi Gate (Gates 4 and 5) and ITO (Gates 3 and 4). Both Delhi Gate and ITO Metro stations fall on the Violet Line, which runs from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh).
ICC T20 World Cup Match: Delhi Metro last train timings on February 12, 2026
Line
Terminal Station
Normal Last Train
Revised Timing
Red Line (L-1)
New Bus Adda
23:00
00:10
Red Line (L-1)
Rithala
23:00
00:15
Yellow Line (L-2)
Samaypur Badli
23:00
00:20
Yellow Line (L-2)
Millennium City Centre Gurugram
23:00
23:45
Blue Line (L-3/4)
NOIDA Electronic City
23:00
00:00
Blue Line (L-3/4)
Vaishali
23:00
00:00
Blue Line (L-3/4)
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards NOIDA Electronic City)
22:50
23:35
Blue Line (L-3/4)
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali)
23:00
23:45
Green Line (L-5)
Kirti Nagar
23:00
01:00
Green Line (L-5)
Inderlok
23:00
01:00
Green Line (L-5)
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Towards Inderlok)
22:45
00:00
Green Line (L-5)
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Towards Kirti Nagar)
23:00
00:10
Violet Line (L-6)
Kashmere Gate
23:00
00:25
Violet Line (L-6)
Raja Nahar Singh
23:00
23:20
Pink Line (L-7)
Majlis Park
23:00
00:10
Pink Line (L-7)
Shiv Vihar
23:00
00:10
Magenta Line (L-8)
Botanical Garden
23:00
00:45
Magenta Line (L-8)
Janakpuri (W)
23:00
00:30
Grey Line (L-9)
Dwarka
23:00
01:30
Grey Line (L-9)
Dhansa Bus Stand
23:00
01:15
Airport Express
Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec-25
23:15
00:30
Airport Express
New Delhi
23:40
01:00
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Delhi police issues traffic advisory
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued traffic restrictions and diversions around the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 13, 16, 18 and March 1 due to ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup matches. The special traffic arrangements will be enforced from 9 am to 11.30 pm on match days in different slots to manage the movement of spectators before and after the games.
Diversions and restrictions may be imposed, as and when required, on stretches including Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and the stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, the traffic police said, advising motorists to avoid these roads during peak hours.
