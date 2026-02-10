ICC T20 World Cup 2026: DMRC extends last train timings on Feb 12 – check nearest Delhi Metro stations

DMRC last train timing on February 12: The move is aimed at ensuring smooth travel for spectators attending the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground).

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 11:30 PM IST
Delhi Metro update: Last train timings extended on Feb 12 for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 (Image generated using AI)Delhi Metro update: Last train timings extended on Feb 12 for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended last Metro train timings on February 12. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth travel for spectators attending the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground).

In a statement, the DMRC said: “Special arrangements by Delhi Metro for ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Delhi Metro is extending train services late into the night to facilitate the spectators attending the T20 cricket match on 12th February 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.”

Also Read | Bharat Taxi services available at 10 Delhi Metro stations: check full list

What is the nearest metro station to Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground)?

The nearest Delhi metro station to Arun Jaitley Stadium are Delhi Gate (Gates 4 and 5) and ITO (Gates 3 and 4). Both Delhi Gate and ITO Metro stations fall on the Violet Line, which runs from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh).

Also Read | DMRC renames Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station as ‘Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar’

ICC T20 World Cup Match: Delhi Metro last train timings on February 12, 2026

Delhi Metro Extended Timings: ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Match on February 12, 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground)
Line Terminal Station Normal Last Train Revised Timing
Red Line (L-1) New Bus Adda 23:00 00:10
Red Line (L-1) Rithala 23:00 00:15
Yellow Line (L-2) Samaypur Badli 23:00 00:20
Yellow Line (L-2) Millennium City Centre Gurugram 23:00 23:45
Blue Line (L-3/4) NOIDA Electronic City 23:00 00:00
Blue Line (L-3/4) Vaishali 23:00 00:00
Blue Line (L-3/4) Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards NOIDA Electronic City) 22:50 23:35
Blue Line (L-3/4) Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali) 23:00 23:45
Green Line (L-5) Kirti Nagar 23:00 01:00
Green Line (L-5) Inderlok 23:00 01:00
Green Line (L-5) Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Towards Inderlok) 22:45 00:00
Green Line (L-5) Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Towards Kirti Nagar) 23:00 00:10
Violet Line (L-6) Kashmere Gate 23:00 00:25
Violet Line (L-6) Raja Nahar Singh 23:00 23:20
Pink Line (L-7) Majlis Park 23:00 00:10
Pink Line (L-7) Shiv Vihar 23:00 00:10
Magenta Line (L-8) Botanical Garden 23:00 00:45
Magenta Line (L-8) Janakpuri (W) 23:00 00:30
Grey Line (L-9) Dwarka 23:00 01:30
Grey Line (L-9) Dhansa Bus Stand 23:00 01:15
Airport Express Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec-25 23:15 00:30
Airport Express New Delhi 23:40 01:00
Express InfoGenIE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Delhi police issues traffic advisory

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued traffic restrictions and diversions around the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 13, 16, 18 and March 1 due to ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup matches. The special traffic arrangements will be enforced from 9 am to 11.30 pm on match days in different slots to manage the movement of spectators before and after the games.

Diversions and restrictions may be imposed, as and when required, on stretches including Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and the stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, the traffic police said, advising motorists to avoid these roads during peak hours.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement