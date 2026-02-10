ICC T20 World Cup 2026: DMRC extends last train timings on Feb 12 – check nearest Delhi Metro stations

ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended last Metro train timings on February 12. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth travel for spectators attending the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground).

In a statement, the DMRC said: “Special arrangements by Delhi Metro for ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Delhi Metro is extending train services late into the night to facilitate the spectators attending the T20 cricket match on 12th February 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.”

What is the nearest metro station to Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground)?

The nearest Delhi metro station to Arun Jaitley Stadium are Delhi Gate (Gates 4 and 5) and ITO (Gates 3 and 4). Both Delhi Gate and ITO Metro stations fall on the Violet Line, which runs from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh).