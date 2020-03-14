IB staffer’s murder: Accused sent to 4-day police custody

Delhi Police personnel with the accused, Salman, after his arrest. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Police personnel with the accused, Salman, after his arrest. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

A Delhi court has sent Salman alias Haseen, an accused in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, to four days police custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Pawan Singh Rajawat sent Salman to police custody after the investigating agency told the court that he was to be confronted with suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is named in the murder FIR.

The investigating officer (IO) told the court since there were several thousand people in the mob who need to be identified, and that the weapon of offence has not yet been recovered, his custody for five days was required for thorough investigation.

The IO said Salman was arrested on the basis of secret information and that there were 51 stab injuries found on Ankit’s body as per post-mortem report.

CMM Rajawat asked police if there was any DVR preserved from the site, to which police said they have preserved the DVR and they needed Salman’s custody to “unearth the conspiracy”.

Salman’s lawyer S K Baliyan told the court that police did not have any CCTV footage and they were asking for five days police custody, with two holidays in between, which must not be used as an excuse by them later to seek further custody.

Citing the two holidays, the IO asked the court to give them five-day custody: “Banks may be closed. We need further custody as we will look into the funding angle”. CMM Rajawat said, “Will you take him to the bank and ask the manager if he took the money?”

However, after the hearing, Salman’s mother approached the court and said her son was picked up by police three days ago and was a minor. She was accompanied by her lawyer, Afsha Pracha, who told the judge that she will file an application pertaining to his juvenility.

Ankit’s body was found dumped in a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. A day later, based on his father Ravinder Sharma’s complaint, Delhi Police filed an FIR against Hussain on charges of murder, destruction of evidence and abduction. Hussain was later arrested.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.