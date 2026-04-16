Ensure 3 IAS officers transferred in February join new postings, Centre tells Delhi govt; warns against ‘consequences’

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The Centre has asked the Delhi government to make sure three IAS officers, who were transferred weeks back, join their new posts within a week.
It said that if they fail to do so, they will face “consequences, including disciplinary proceedings and debarment from promotion”.
It also mentioned that requests for cancellation of the transfer orders will not be entertained.
According to an official order, the three IAS officers — K C Surender, Sushil Singh and Pranjal J Hazarika — were transferred from Delhi to Puducherry, Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir vide an order by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated February 24, 2026.
“However, it has been observed that they have not been relieved from Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) till date,” read an order marked to the three officers and the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Mizoram, Puducherry and J&K.
In the order, the MHA said, “Attention is invited to para 9(viii) of the Guidelines for Transfer/Posting of IAS/IPS officers of AGMUT Cadre, 2016, which stipulates that officers under transfer shall be relieved to join their new segment within 15 days from the effective date of transfer.”
It said that should non-compliance of transfer orders persist, the officer would be deemed to be “stand relieved” apart from other consequences under the service rules such as “stoppage of salary, issuance of displeasure, debarment from promotion/Central Deputation”.
“Therefore, above three IAS officers shall Stand Relieved from GNCTD with immediate effect from April 24 and is directed to join their new place of posting, immediately thereafter under intimation to this ministry,” read the order undersigned by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India.
The Centre also warned that if the officers do not comply with the transfer order, they will face consequences under the service rules. “Should non-compliance of the transfer order persist, these three officers shall be liable to incur various consequences under the service rules, including disciplinary proceedings, debarment from promotion etc.”
It was clarified that no request or representation for cancellation of the transfer order or keeping the transfer order in abeyance shall be entertained.
Sushil Singh is posted as Director, Information and Publicity (DIP). He has been managing media and publicity for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Hazarika is posted as Special Director, Woman and Child Development (WCD) department. Surender is posted as Special Director, Administrative Reforms department.
The officers, earlier part of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), were promoted to IAS under AGMUT Cadre in February this year.
The officers did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.
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