Ensure 3 IAS officers transferred in February join new postings, Centre tells Delhi govt; warns against ‘consequences’

According to an official order, the three IAS officers — K C Surender, Sushil Singh and Pranjal J Hazarika — were transferred from Delhi to Puducherry, Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir vide an order by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated February 24, 2026. (Source: File)

The Centre has asked the Delhi government to make sure three IAS officers, who were transferred weeks back, join their new posts within a week.

It said that if they fail to do so, they will face “consequences, including disciplinary proceedings and debarment from promotion”.

It also mentioned that requests for cancellation of the transfer orders will not be entertained.

According to an official order, the three IAS officers — K C Surender, Sushil Singh and Pranjal J Hazarika — were transferred from Delhi to Puducherry, Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir vide an order by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated February 24, 2026.