IAS officers on exam duty after DANICS officers raise issue

Following a demand from a section of DANICS cadre, a few junior IAS officers were marked for invigilation duty during a recruitment exam conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Sunday.

The decision was taken by DSSSB chairman Gitanjali Gupta, in consultation with Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, following resentment among a section of DANICS officers over IAS officers not having to perform similar tasks. Under Gupta’s leadership, the DSSSB has been on an intense recruitment drive to fill up vacant posts in the administration. This led to a situation where DANICS officers, including district magistrates, were being sent on exam duty frequently.

The Delhi administration draws personnel from the IAS, DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service), and DASS (Delhi Administration Subordinate Services) cadre.

Incidentally, officials of all three cadres had put up a united face during the agitation over the alleged assault on Prakash. Sources said that a group of senior DANICS officers had raised the issue with Prakash a few days ago, stating that they have been performing similar tasks for years and also demanded that IAS officers, having similar seniority, be put on duty. “It became an issue also because DSSSB has been conducting tests frequently, which has not been done in years. This increased the workload on officers, as the exams are usually conducted on holidays. They are paid a nominal honorarium though,” an IAS officer said.

Subsequently, the Services department issued an order putting seven IAS officers, majority of them SDMs, on exam duty. Apart from them, around 90 DANICS officers and 165 Grade I DASS officers were also put on exam duty. A senior DANICS officer, however, sought to play down the differences, saying the recruitment drive was the need of the hour and even DMs are ready to put in extra hours if needed: “In any case, DMs are kept on reserve.”

