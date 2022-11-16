IAS officer’s harassment FIR: Delhi Police probe role of own IPS officer

A month after an IAS officer lodged an FIR alleging that an unidentified person, posing as a senior government official, had been harassing and threatening her, the Delhi Police has found, in its initial investigation, that the phone number was allegedly being used by one of its own officers, an IPS officer.

On October 18, Delhi Police lodged an FIR under IPC sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and relevant section of the Information Technology Act after receiving a complaint from the IAS officer, alleging that she was threatened by a man on WhatsApp calls who claimed to be a senior government official and tried to get confidential information from the department where she is posted.

“When I confronted the person, stating that I shall be filing a police complaint, he replied that he was using a SIM card acquired using fake/false documents and that the police would not be able to trace him,” the officer told police.

After lodging an FIR based on her complaint, police recorded her statement before a magistrate under CrPC section 164.

Police began collecting evidence to establish the IPS officer’s alleged involvement and traced the owner of the phone number to a Central Delhi locality.

“The owner, a woman, told the police that she procured a number on her ID but gave it to an acquaintance who is currently not present in Delhi. With the help of Call Detail Record and Internet Protocol Detail Record, police found that the number got activated on August 18 and several other calls were also made from this number. Police then approached several people who received the calls, so they could record their statements,” a senior police officer said.

Police have recorded the statement of another woman, who also received a call from the same number, and she too claimed that the IPS officer was the caller.

Advertisement

“Police also found that the IPS officer had used a SIM card registered under his name in the same phone,” an officer said.

It is learnt that the IAS officer met the Delhi Police Commissioner and briefed him on the matter.

“The investigation officer, after collecting evidence, has decided to write a letter to the Delhi Police chief to be able to access the CDR of the IPS officer. The IO has also written to the Delhi Chief Secretary to be allowed to access the IAS officer’s CDR,” the officer said.

Advertisement

Reached for comment, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi declined to discuss the matter, saying an investigation is underway.