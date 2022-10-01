IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari has another role – CEO of Greater Noida Authority

Having taken over as the Greater Noida CEO, IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari held the first meeting with additional CEOs and senior officials of the Authority on Friday morning.

The CEO gave directions for the implementation of the Greater Noida Phase 2 and asked for the master plan to be prepared as soon as possible. Instructions were also given for the cancellation of land allotments in case of allottees with outstanding dues, as well as the completion of public health schemes and development projects on time.

The economic position of the Greater Noida Authority was also a topic of discussion, with the CEO criticising the low income and budgetary expenditure of the authority. The various departments of the Authority were asked to identify vacant plots and allot them in various schemes, while also speeding up land acquisition proceedings.

Authority officials were also directed to prevent possible encroachment in the notified Phase 2 area of Greater Noida.

Greater Noida has seen a general anti-encroachment drive in recent weeks, with a squad equipped with bulldozers and comprising ex-servicemen involved.

The CEO also directed the project, finance, land records and planning departments to submit detailed records by Monday, and also reviewed ongoing litigation.

With former Greater Noida CEO and Meerut Commissioner Surender Singh being posted as secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on September 28, Maheshwari now holds the posts of CEO of Noida and Greater Noida, as well as Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation. The 2003 batch IAS officer has been serving as Noida CEO since July 2019, having previously served as the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.