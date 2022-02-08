IAS officer locked inside his office by South MCD councillor

Claiming that South MCD deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chaudhary was not paying heed to problems in his ward, BJP leader and councillor Satya Pal Malik locked the IAS officer in his office on February 4.

Malik said he had been raising issues of several problems in Roshanpura ward, such as liquor shops violating guidelines and waterlogging in some areas, but claimed Chaudhary refused to cooperate. “Whenever we asked him to visit to any area, he kept putting it off saying he has meetings to attend. I thought it is best to not disturb him, so I locked him in his office,” said the former deputy mayor and current zone chairperson of Najafgarh.

Chaudhary, a 2014 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was appointed to the Najafgarh zone in January 2021. He did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment. A senior official of the South MCD said a complaint has been filed against Malik for obstructing duty of a public servant. He said, “He (Chaudhary) is a government servant. Any problems could have been raised in meetings, but locking him up is defying the government.”

The matter was raised in the house meeting Monday, during which Malik told SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan that action should be taken against the deputy commissioner.

“If action is not taken against him, I will resign from post of councillor,” he said. The Mayor assured him that action would be taken soon. Suryan later said the zone chairperson’s problem is genuine. “We don’t need such bureaucrats who don’t cooperate with leaders or don’t go for inspections,” he said.

The confrontation between the two wings is not new . In 2018, a special House session was called by then mayor Bipin Bihari Singh seeking impeachment of then commissioner Ranveer Singh for his alleged refusal to take steps to end sanitation workers’ strike.

The same year, the Forum of MCD Engineers had alleged that Suryan threatened officials and instructed them not to carry out sealing of unauthorised constructions. Suryan was then chairperson of Najafgarh zone ward committee.