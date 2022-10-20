IAS officer says she’s being harassed, threatened by man posing as senior government official; Delhi police lodge FIR

A senior IAS officer has lodged an FIR with the Delhi police alleging that an unidentified person had been harassing and threatening her after posing as a senior government official and trying to get confidential information from the department where she is posted.

In the complaint, the IAS officer said that for the past 3-4 weeks, she has been receiving WhatsApp calls and messages from a number and a person has been trying to get confidential information related to her department and threatening and harassing her using foul language.

“When I confronted the person stating that I shall be filing a police complaint, he replied that he was using a SIM card acquired using fake/false documents and that the police would not be able to trace him. The said person tried to impersonate a senior government official when he talked to me. He keeps changing his assumed name on WhatsApp while trying to impersonate someone else to cheat the person he calls,” read the complaint.

Police sources said the accused is a ‘stalker’ who has been harassing the officer for some time. “We have found his location and will soon nab him. He is from the Delhi-NCR area. His motives are not clear yet,” said a source.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, said police.