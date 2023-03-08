IAS officer facing graft probe alleges extortion call

A Haryana cadre-IAS officer,

facing an investigation by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, has lodged a police complaint in Gurgaon alleging she had received extortion calls from a person, who asked her to pay Rs 5 crore to get her name cleared in the case. Gurgaon police have registered an FIR and initiated a probe.

In the FIR, the IAS officer, Anita Yadav, alleged that on March 3, she received a call from a man, identifying himself as Rishi, who asked her to make a payment of Rs 5 crore “to get her name cleared from a matter which is currently under consideration of Anti-Corruption Bureau Haryana”.

“He said he was instructed by some politician to contact me. The said person again contacted me on March 4 and threatened me by saying that if I refuse to make the payment, there would be consequences,” the IAS officer said in the FIR.

The complainant added that she had recordings of the conversation on her phone. “The manner in which these events have unfolded in the last two days have left me in a state of shock. I am extremely concerned about the safety of my family,” the FIR read.

Yadav told The Indian Express, “The said case which is under investigation relates to allotment of a plot for a hospital in Gurgaon. I was posted as HSVP administrator (Gurgaon) at the time. The administrator has no role in allotment of plots… I got extortion calls and have lodged a complaint with police…”

Police said that after taking legal opinion, an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) Monday night.

In a statement Tuesday, Gurgaon police said the complainant filed a complaint on March 4. “In the recordings shared by the complainant, the accused is heard mentioning ‘five’ when asked about the money. There is no mention of Rs 5 crore in the recording. Several teams have been formed to trace the accused. The accused will be arrested soon,” the statement read.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “It is not clear under which case the accused demanded the extortion money. It is a part of the investigation.”

Last week, the Haryana government had granted permission to ACB to investigate the role of a few IAS officers, including the complainant, and some government officials in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of development works in Farida-bad’s municipal corporation.