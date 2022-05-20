IAS officer Ashwani Kumar is first special officer of Delhi’s unified MCD

The Ministry of Home Affairs Friday issued a notification declaring IAS officer Ashwani Kumar of AGMUT cadre, 1992 batch, as the first special officer of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that will come into force from Sunday. The present South MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed as the commissioner of the unified MCD. Bharti is a 1998-batch AGMUT IAS officer.

According to an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the appointments will come into effect from May 22, the day the three civic bodies are unified.

The Centre had on Wednesday issued a notification saying the three civic bodies of Delhi will be formally merged on May 22.

Kumar had earlier been Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Puducherry. He hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, he served as the Principal Secretary to the Public Works Department in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, before being transferred as Chief Secretary to Puducherry.

Bharti, who hails from Bihar, was posted as joint secretary and cabinet secretary with the Government of India before being repatriated to his parent cadre in 2019.

The MCD polls in the national capital were deferred after the Centre decided to unify the North, South and East civic bodies, which were split in 2012 when the Congress was in power in the national capital. The stated objective is to improve administration and efficiently use resources. The BJP has been in power in the MCDs for three consecutive terms, and faced a strong challenge from the AAP before the polls were deferred. The party has often faced allegations of mismanagement in the MCDs, but counters that the Delhi government does not release funds it is supposed to, posing a challenge in paying salaries to civic body workers.