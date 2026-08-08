IAF officer arrested for sharing defence information, booked under Secrets Act

The IAF spokesperson said, “He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies.”

A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested two months ago by Delhi Police for allegedly leaking sensitive defence-related information.

The officer has been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and is currently in judicial custody, The Indian Express has learnt.

Senior sources in the Delhi Police said the arrest pointed to a “larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military intelligence”.

Claiming that the Wing Commander had fallen victim to a “honey trap” orchestrated by Pakistani intelligence officers, the sources said the arrested officer allegedly installed data-stealing software on a colleague’s mobile phone to gain control of the device.