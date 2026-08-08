IAF officer arrested for sharing defence information, booked under Secrets Act

A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested two months ago by Delhi Police for allegedly leaking sensitive defence-related information.
The officer has been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and is currently in judicial custody, The Indian Express has learnt.
Senior sources in the Delhi Police said the arrest pointed to a “larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military intelligence”.
Claiming that the Wing Commander had fallen victim to a “honey trap” orchestrated by Pakistani intelligence officers, the sources said the arrested officer allegedly installed data-stealing software on a colleague’s mobile phone to gain control of the device.
“Based upon a complaint by Indian Airforce authorities, a serving airforce officer was arrested on May 30, 2026, for allegations of being honey trapped by a Pakistani Intelligence Operative. Post investigation, a charge sheet was submitted before the competent court on July 30, 2026 and the matter is sub-judice,” a police statement read.
Sources said the Wing Commander was arrested on the night of May 31 after the IAF’s intelligence wing shared specific information related to the case with Delhi Police.
“Initially, he was taken into police custody after his arrest. He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail. He has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act for sharing classified information and confidential documents related to national defence,” the sources said.
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The IAF spokesperson said, “He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies.”
The police probe into the case has so far revealed that the officer had been going through a difficult phase in his personal life when he was approached by a woman on social media.
“He started chatting with her and began speaking to her over video calls. After gradually gaining his trust, she asked him to share photos, videos, and information on the movement and deployment of military units,” sources said.
During the course of the investigation, sources said, it was found that the officer had allegedly transmitted “crucial documents and data” to the woman through digital communication channels.
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“After obtaining details from him, he was asked to install a particular app on his colleague’s phone, which is typically a form of targeted spyware or remote-access malware designed to steal device data, track locations, or intercept communications,” the sources said.
The woman, the sources said, was acting at the behest of handlers based in Pakistan. “The operation was part of a larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military intelligence,” the sources said.
Sources said it is now being investigated whether the “information shared could have compromised national security or was intended to facilitate hostile activities on Indian soil”.
“We believe the woman may have been operating as part of a coordinated honey-trap module designed to target Defence personnel and extract classified information,” the sources said.
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The investigation is now focused on tracing “the digital trail of the communication”.
“We are also identifying the overseas handlers allegedly involved and determining the extent of the information that may have been compromised,” the sources said.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More