‘I will be home soon’: 18-year-old’s last words haunt father

Ankit Kumar was returning from work when he was swept away by rainwater while crossing a drain in Southeast Delhi on 7 August evening. (Express Image)

“I will be home soon.”

Those were the last words 18-year-old Ankit Kumar said to his father on the evening of August 7.

He never made it.

Ankit, who had recently started a private job in Noida, was swept away by a strong current while crossing a rainwater-filled drain in Southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar. His body was recovered near the Agra Canal on Saturday evening, after around 24 hours of search operations.

The family lives in a rented house in Ali village’s Bhim Colony, where Sunil works in the pantry of a private company. Ankit was the elder of Sunil’s two sons. They pay Rs 5,000 a month in rent.