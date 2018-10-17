‘I was holding washroom door open for a friend, 3 girls came, started abusing’

Ashish Pandey, who brandished the pistol at Hyatt. Ashish Pandey, who brandished the pistol at Hyatt.

The man who was threatened by the gun-brandishing son of a former MP has told police in a complaint that he fears for his and his family’s life.

In a complaint submitted to police following the incident, the man, Kanwar Gaurav, recounted: “On the night of October 13, I had gone to Hyatt Regency hotel to eat with a friend. As we sat down to eat, my friend complained she was not feeling well and wanted to vomit. She asked me to assist her till the washroom gate. I held the gate as she was puking; there was no assistance inside the hotel washroom.”

He said that while he was holding the door open, “three drunk girls walked to the washroom and started abusing me”. He added: “I stepped back and called hotel security to assist my friend. Three-four men walked up to me and started abusing me. I decided to stay quiet and asked the hotel staff to assist. The girls, seeing my friend in the loo vomiting, started abusing her and screaming at her. My friend was assisted out of the washroom by staff. She was scared and crying. We went back to the table to finish the meal, but my friend was scared and crying, so we decided to leave.”

He said that when they reached the hotel’s porch and called for their car, “these people were waiting for us”. “They (the girls) rolled down the window and started to abuse me and my friend again. They were accompanied by four men. Then, one man in pink pants walked up to me and showed me his gun and said ‘I will kill you’. I requested not to fight and asked the hotel staff to protect me.”

In a one-minute video of the incident that surfaced on social media, Ashish Pandey is seen brandishing a pistol and threatening the man and the woman. In a one-minute video of the incident that surfaced on social media, Ashish Pandey is seen brandishing a pistol and threatening the man and the woman.

Gaurav said that the man returned to his car but then “got out (again), showed me the gun and said ‘I will kill you, I am from Lucknow’.”

“I requested him not to shoot or fight. The girls started showing the finger to my friend and my friend also showed the finger back to them. I did not go to the police as I am scared for my life and I don’t want my family threatened. I have a small child. Please promise me protection and acknowledge my complaint,” he wrote in his complaint.

When contacted, the complainant’s father Kanwar Karan Singh, an ex-MLA from Delhi, told The Indian Express: “My son and his female friend have lodged their statement with the police. We are in shock. Police are already conducting a probe and we trust their investigation.”

