I wanted him to retire, he insisted on working: Son

“Happy anniversary. God bless you both. My best wishes.” Paritosh Godana read out his father’s last message as he broke down outside the AIIMS mortuary. “I had asked my father to retire as I was working. Why should he do so much for Rs 40,000,” Paritosh said. But his father, Mahavir Prasad Godana, insisted he would feel “useless” then.

On Wednesday, Paritosh spoke to his father and asked him to join him and his wife for dinner to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The family was also supposed to look for a house so they could all stay together. “It was my first wedding anniversary today, and I ended up losing my father,” Paritosh said.

Mahavir worked with the Indian Air Force for 26 years before shifting to the CISF in 2008.

The family is yet to tell Mahavir’s wife, who is currently in Jaipur, about the incident.

Taking out a photo from his wallet, Paritosh said: “My father once said we should use this photograph when he dies because he looks good in it. I can’t believe he’s gone.”