I saw the sisters fall… two of them, hugging each other, and the third followed: Ghaziabad society resident tells his horrifying story

Arun Singh was standing on his balcony opposite the window from which the three sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16 fell to their deaths. The family lived on rent, and did not mix with neighbours, residents said.

Written by: Neetika Jha
4 min readGhaziabadUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 04:19 PM IST
The open window through which the sisters allegedly fell to their deaths.The open window through which the sisters allegedly fell to their deaths. (Express Photo by Neetika Jha)
Make us preferred source on Google

Perhaps the only witnesses to the three sisters falling to their deaths in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City housing society are Arun Singh and his sister-in-law Aparna, who stay in a flat overlooking the one in which the sisters lived.

Arun, who belongs to Gaya in Bihar and lives in a rented flat in the society, told The Indian Express on Wednesday afternoon that it seemed to him that two of the older sisters fell together, and the youngest, who appeared to be trying to hold them back, followed them to the ground.

“I live on the 10th floor in the tower facing the girls’ tower. Around 2 am, I was standing on my balcony before going to bed, and I saw the oldest girl sitting on the ledge of the window that covered their balcony on the 9th floor in the opposite tower. The sliding panel of the window was open, she was facing the room and had her back towards me. She appeared to be rocking back and forth while sitting on the window frame,” Arun told The Indian Express.

The tragedy took place in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City housing society The tragedy took place in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City housing society. (Express Photo by Neetika Jha)

Arun said the scene appeared odd and dangerous to him, and he called out to Aparna, who was visiting his wife Anuradha and him in Ghaziabad, to see. Aparna said she came out and then went back in to get her spectacles.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old took loans to play games, 13-year-old used mom’s UPI PIN: Inside teen online gaming addiction

“As I watched, it appeared that the second sister was hugging the older sister, and they were rocking together. Suddenly, the older sister toppled backwards and fell through the window, and the second sister came with her. The youngest sister, who too was at the window, appeared to lunge forward to catch them, but she too fell through the opening,” Arun said.

Arun and Aparna said that on their way down, the girls appeared to have hit some protruding extensions of flats below theirs, which caused the loud noises that several residents of the society heard.

ALSO READ | Economic Survey red flags digital addiction as hurting teen mental health — Here’s what it recommends to fix it

Police received a call at 2.07 am, and were soon at the spot. “We called an ambulance, which came after about an hour,” Aparna said.

Story continues below this ad

According to residents of the society, the girls’ family came down and were seen gathered around the bodies, pale and shaking in apparent shock. Police took away the bodies of the girls, and the family accompanied them, the residents said.

Residents said the girls’ father had married twice, and his two wives were sisters. This could not be immediately confirmed.

It seems the family lived on rent in the flat, and did not mingle with other residents, who said they knew very little about the family. Office-bearers of the society said the girls’ father had called one of them earlier in the evening about the payment of society maintenance dues. That was the last time anyone seems to have spoken with any member of the family, it seems.

The flat was locked when The Indian Express visited on Wednesday.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Mamta Banerjee
'Lawyer' Mamata's '5 minutes' in court: Cites Tagore, calls herself 'bonded labour'
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement