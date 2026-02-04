I saw the sisters fall… two of them, hugging each other, and the third followed: Ghaziabad society resident tells his horrifying story

Perhaps the only witnesses to the three sisters falling to their deaths in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City housing society are Arun Singh and his sister-in-law Aparna, who stay in a flat overlooking the one in which the sisters lived.

Arun, who belongs to Gaya in Bihar and lives in a rented flat in the society, told The Indian Express on Wednesday afternoon that it seemed to him that two of the older sisters fell together, and the youngest, who appeared to be trying to hold them back, followed them to the ground.

“I live on the 10th floor in the tower facing the girls’ tower. Around 2 am, I was standing on my balcony before going to bed, and I saw the oldest girl sitting on the ledge of the window that covered their balcony on the 9th floor in the opposite tower. The sliding panel of the window was open, she was facing the room and had her back towards me. She appeared to be rocking back and forth while sitting on the window frame,” Arun told The Indian Express.