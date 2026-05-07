‘I just count the days left in the US’: Job loss fears haunt Indian H-1B professionals

For Indian professionals on H-1B visas, a layoff is more than the loss of a job — it can trigger a 60-day countdown to find a new sponsor, sell homes, restart green card processes, or leave the US altogether. With the Trump administration cracking down on immigrants, The Indian Express speaks to three professionals navigating the uncertainty.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
7 min readMay 7, 2026 01:07 PM IST
For employment-based green cards, the PERM process is one of the first major steps, requiring an employer to sponsor the worker for permanent residency.For employment-based green cards, the PERM process is one of the first major steps, requiring an employer to sponsor the worker for permanent residency.
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On April 9, his clock started ticking.

That was the day his 60-day grace period began, the narrow window the US immigration system allows after a job loss. Sixty days to find a new employer, file fresh paperwork, and hold together a life that had taken nearly a decade to build.

“I don’t think in months anymore,” the 30-year-old tech professional told The Indian Express. “I just count how many days are left.”

Until recently, his life followed a familiar arc: he arrived from India on an F-1 visa in 2018, completed his Master’s in Computer Science in 2020, secured an H-1B visa in 2021 after being picked in the third lottery draw, and settled into a career building enterprise software, microservices, cloud systems — the kind of infrastructure that quietly powers industries like healthcare and finance.

By 2024, he had begun the green card process. The paperwork was underway. The future, while distant, felt structured. He bought a house in Dallas-Fort Worth, built credit history, started planning in years instead of visa cycles.

Then his work project ended.

The client backed out over unmet contractual terms. The company responded with layoffs across the team — he was among them.

“With that, my PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) application was terminated,” he said. “Just like that.”

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For employment-based green cards, the PERM process is one of the first major steps, requiring an employer to sponsor the worker for permanent residency. But because his application had not yet reached the stage where an I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers) petition was approved, the layoff effectively erased the years already spent in the process. If a new employer agrees to sponsor him, he will have to restart the green card process from scratch.

Living in limbo

In recent months, conversations around H-1B workers in the United States have increasingly been accompanied by concerns about mental health, isolation, and burnout. Reports of suicides involving Indian-origin tech workers and students alongside layoffs, visa uncertainty and mounting immigration pressures have triggered wider discussions within the immigrant community about the emotional cost of living under temporary status.

A recent Rest of Worldanalysis found 227 reported cases of suicides among Indian tech workers between 2017 and 2025, with work pressure, uncertainty and financial stress emerging repeatedly in reported accounts.

Immigration lawyers said laid-off workers often find themselves making life-altering decisions within weeks.

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The tech professional, meanwhile, is weighing his options. If a new employer files an H-1B transfer before June 8, he can remain in the United States and begin working as soon as the petition is filed, even if it remains pending beyond the grace period. If the petition is approved, his stay continues uninterrupted. If it is denied, the job ends immediately, and so does his ability to remain.

“The filing has to happen before June 8,” he said. “That’s the difference between staying and leaving.”

He is trying to sell his house. “If the house doesn’t sell in time, I don’t know what I’ll do,” he said.

The uncertainty has seeped into ordinary decisions: Whether to renew a lease, ship belongings back to India, continue paying a mortgage on a house. His days are spent applying for jobs, speaking to real estate agents and checking immigration forums where laid-off H-1B workers compare timelines, transfer approvals, and denials.

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One option is to apply for a change of status to a B-2 visitor visa — essentially asking for a temporary extension of stay to wrap up personal affairs. But that path is uncertain, and increasingly scrutinised.

He has been told that applying for B-2 requires building a case: documents showing ties to his home country, proof that the house is listed and actively being sold, records of buyer interest, financial statements, even evidence of future plans outside the United States.

“You have to prove you’re going to leave,” he said. “Even while you’re trying to stay just a little longer.”

A pending H-1B transfer, he has learned, would not automatically be cancelled by a B-2 application. But both could face Requests for Evidence. Both could be delayed or denied.

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And if the B-2 is denied? “I have to leave,” he said.

Elsewhere, others are navigating different versions of the same uncertainty.

Sponsorship drying up

A biomedical engineer, in her 30s, working in surgical robotics described a similar situation. Currently employed under STEM OPT and involved in testing robots for FDA regulatory submissions, she said her employer had indicated they were unwilling to sponsor a H-1B visa.

“I still have nearly two years left on my STEM OPT,” she said. “I’m already authorised to work. But the problem is no longer whether I can do the job — it’s whether a company is willing to deal with sponsorship at all.”

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Though her work authorisation remains valid for now, she said the absence of a long-term pathway hangs over every career decision.

“My employer basically said they don’t want to sponsor H-1Bs because they’re unfamiliar with the process,” she said. “So even though my work continues, my future here feels temporary all the time.”

The STEM OPT (Optional Practical Training) extension allows international students in the US on F-1 visas who graduate in eligible Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics fields to work for up to 24 additional months after their initial 12-month OPT period. It is widely used by Indian students to gain work experience and bridge the gap before securing longer-term visas such as the H-1B.

In another case, a Computer Science student from Drexel University in Philadelphia said a job offer from IBM was rescinded before it was formally signed. “The offer wasn’t rescinded because of my work or qualifications,” the student said. “It was because of visa status — even though I had three years of work authorisation left under STEM OPT.”

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“What’s frustrating is that companies are rejecting candidates over sponsorship concerns that are years away,” the student added. “You work for years to get here, and then immigration status becomes the first thing people see.”

A lawyer’s advice

Immigration attorney Asel Williams, based in New York, said many H-1B workers misunderstand how narrow the timelines become after a layoff.

“If the H-1B transfer petition is properly filed before the grace period expires, the individual can generally continue to remain and work in the United States while the petition is pending,” Williams said. “But if the petition is denied, the employment must stop immediately, and the person should depart the US promptly.”

On the growing use of B-2 applications by laid-off H-1B workers trying to buy time, Williams said the USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) has been closely scrutinising such filings.

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“I’m seeing Requests for Evidence issued on both B-2 change-of-status applications and subsequent H-1B transfers,” she said. “Applicants now need extensive documentation showing that their stay is genuinely temporary and that they maintain substantial ties abroad.”

That evidence, she said, can range from proof of attempts to sell property in the United States to financial records, family ties, foreign employment prospects, and proof of residence or assets in the home country.

Williams added that while filing for B-2 status does not automatically cancel a pending H-1B transfer, a denial can leave applicants with few options.

“If the B-2 is denied and there is no underlying valid status, the individual may need to depart the country,” she said.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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