Kejriwal kattar imaandaar hai… I have only learned honesty in my life: AAP chief breaks down after acquittal in liquor ‘scam’ case

AAP Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks down as he speaks to the media after being discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national president and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke down while speaking to reporters after a Delhi court discharged him and 22 others in the corruption case relating to the so-called “Delhi liquor scam” on Friday (February 27).

“They threw mud on us, saying Kejriwal is corrupt. There used to be debates 24 hours on television about me and members of my party. Kejriwal brasht nahin hai (Kejriwal is not corrupt.) I have only earned honesty through my hard work in my life and this has been proven today,” the former CM said, his voice choking with emotion.

“For the past few years, the BJP has been talking about the liquor scam and leveling allegations against us, today the court has dismissed all the charges and acquitted all the accused,” he said.