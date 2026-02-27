Kejriwal kattar imaandaar hai… I have only learned honesty in my life: AAP chief breaks down after acquittal in liquor ‘scam’ case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national president and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke down while speaking to reporters after a Delhi court discharged him and 22 others in the corruption case relating to the so-called “Delhi liquor scam” on Friday (February 27).
“They threw mud on us, saying Kejriwal is corrupt. There used to be debates 24 hours on television about me and members of my party. Kejriwal brasht nahin hai (Kejriwal is not corrupt.) I have only earned honesty through my hard work in my life and this has been proven today,” the former CM said, his voice choking with emotion.
“For the past few years, the BJP has been talking about the liquor scam and leveling allegations against us, today the court has dismissed all the charges and acquitted all the accused,” he said.
“We always had faith in the judicial system… Truth has triumphed… To finish off AAP, all our big leaders were thrown into jail… This was a completely fake case…,” Kejriwal said.
“I have only earned honesty in my life. They made false cases against me, saying Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are corrupt. But the court proved that Kejriwal, Sisodia, and AAP are kattar imaandaar (staunchly honest), they came to power by only doing good and hard work. Putting us in jail with false cases does not befit the Prime Minister…,” Kejriwal said.
Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who was with Kejriwal, also got emotional after the court order.
In a post on X, Sisodia said: “Truth alone triumphs. Today, once again, I feel proud of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Ji’s visionary thinking and the Constitution he crafted. Despite all the attempts by Modi Ji’s entire party and all their agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been proven that Arvind Kejriwal-Manish Sisodia are staunchly honest.”
Sunita Kejriwal, with of the AAP chief, said, “In this world, no matter how powerful one becomes, one cannot rise above Shiva Shakti. Truth always prevails.”
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who too was arrested by the CBI, demanded an apology from the Prime Minister. In post on X, he said, “The court has acquitted our leaders… It has been proven that a dangerous conspirator is ruling over the country…”.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram