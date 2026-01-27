‘I got goosebumps…’: R-Day parade fuels dream of NCC cadets to join armed forces

NCC cadets assisted visitors at Kartavya Path before joining the Republic Day parade as spectators, calling the experience inspiring for their defence service ambitions. (Express Photo)

It’s 5 am on Monday. A group of young National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets — dressed in crisp uniforms — reach the Kartavya Path, the venue for the Republic Day parade. All of them are in high spirits and clear about what they need to do.

They divide themselves in two groups – one to help traffic marshals and the other to specially-abled visitors.

Once the parade has started, and they can take a break from their duties, they go and take the seats as audience.

Many of them feel closer to their dream of clearing the Central Defence Services Exam.

Inspired, Vipin Kumar (21), who joined the NCC in 2023, says, “My exam is approaching in April. This is not just any other day. It reminds us how the country should function – about our rights and equality.”