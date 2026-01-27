‘I got goosebumps…’: R-Day parade fuels dream of NCC cadets to join armed forces

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
It’s 5 am on Monday. A group of young National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets — dressed in crisp uniforms — reach the Kartavya Path, the venue for the Republic Day parade. All of them are in high spirits and clear about what they need to do.
They divide themselves in two groups – one to help traffic marshals and the other to specially-abled visitors.
Once the parade has started, and they can take a break from their duties, they go and take the seats as audience.
Many of them feel closer to their dream of clearing the Central Defence Services Exam.
Inspired, Vipin Kumar (21), who joined the NCC in 2023, says, “My exam is approaching in April. This is not just any other day. It reminds us how the country should function – about our rights and equality.”
Aryan (19), another NCC cadet, is drawing his future roadmap in his head. “I was excited to see the parade today as my father is a retired Army officer. Seeing the forces come together makes me believe in diversity all the more , which we usually see in the NCC too. Bhairav contingent is the highlight. I will aim to join this contingent in future,” he says.
Sitting next to him, cadet Sayon Mandal (21) chimes in, “You know, in the morning, when we came here, it was all so silent but as soon as the salute took place, I got goosebumps. One of the reasons I joined NCC was to one day come and witness the parade.”
Priyanshu (20), who has been a part of NCC for two years now, says a lot has changed since he witnessed the parade five years back for the first time. “The technology plays a much bigger role. Drones play a crucial role now, that is a big difference.”
His father works for the Delhi Police but he aims to make it to the armed forces.
