The Wazirpur bus depot in Northwest Delhi was unusually still on Thursday afternoon. All 150 DTC buses stood parked inside, while drivers sat outside on mattresses.

It was the third day of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers’ and conductors’ strike.

The city-wide strike, which began on Tuesday, has disrupted transport services across the Capital and left commuters scrambling for other options. But striking drivers and conductors said that their wages – Rs 862 per day – and service conditions have necessitated this move.

‘I can’t even save Rs 300 a month’: Why Delhi’s bus drivers are on strike Read: https://t.co/rkgaNhf7WE pic.twitter.com/cDuanmbBF3 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 17, 2026

Joginder Singh, 36, said he has been working as a DTC driver for three years now and the stagnant wage has made raising his family a challenge.

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“I need to support my two children, whose school fees are between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per month. Things are so difficult that even traveling to work everyday is a strain on my monthly expenses. I travel by bus from Jhajjar every day, which costs me Rs 80 — one-tenth of my pay,” he said.

He drives 105 km everyday, making three rounds between the Wazirpur and Nand Nagri terminals.

He said every month ends without savings. “I am currently asking friends to pay the EMI for my motorbike,” he said.

At the Wazirpur bus depot, Joginder Singh, 36, said the stagnant wage has made raising his family a challenge At the Wazirpur bus depot, Joginder Singh, 36, said the stagnant wage has made raising his family a challenge

The scene was nearly identical at the GT Karnal depot, where 121 buses stood.

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There, Ashu Panchal, 28, said he supplements his daily wage with taking up work on a gig-ride platform while riding his motorbike back home to Sonipat every day.

“I can’t even save Rs 300 a month. Every day, I spend Rs 200 on petrol on my bike to travel to work and back, and another Rs 100 on food. That leaves me with just about Rs 500 every day. My son is just two years old, and I worry about how I’ll raise him,” he said.

At the GT Karnal depot, Ashu Panchal, 28, said he supplements his daily wage with taking up work on a gig-ride platform At the GT Karnal depot, Ashu Panchal, 28, said he supplements his daily wage with taking up work on a gig-ride platform

What drivers want

The DTC Karamchari Ekta Union, which has called for this strike, said the wage being paid to the drivers and conductors is the minimum wage fixed by the Delhi government which, they said, is typically meant for daily-wage labourers, factory workers or employees of small companies.

“The dearness allowance, revised every six months under rules, had not been increased in the last one-and-a-half years, and the basic increment, due every five years, was last implemented in 2019, and has been due since 2024,” said Lalit Chaudhary, president of the union.

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The union’s main demands include a minimum daily wage of Rs 2,000 for equal work, payment for all government holidays, an annual bonus, and social security including a medical scheme.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh had said, “We have directed the private concessioners managing the DTC electric buses to sort the issues with drivers immediately.”

But the union claimed no government representatives have reached out to them. It said agencies operating DTC buses earn from the government on a per-kilometre basis but are bound only to pay the minimum wage, with no obligation to pay higher wages commensurate with drivers’ qualifications.