‘I am not a criminal’: Kejriwal urges Centre to keep political differences aside and clear his Singapore trip

A day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to “keep political differences aside when it comes to the national interest” and clear his trip.

“I am not a criminal. I am an elected MLA and an independent citizen of this country,” said Kejriwal after casting his vote in the presidential election at Delhi Legislative Assembly Monday.

According to Delhi government officials, the file seeking permission for Kejriwal’s travel to Singapore to attend the summit was sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on June 7 but more than a month later, it was yet to be cleared. The summit will be held on August 3-4.

“I don’t understand why I am being stopped from attending the World Cities Summit. Several prominent leaders from across the world will be participating in the conference and the Singapore government has invited me, especially to share and talk about the revolutionary development done in the education, health and other sectors under the ‘Delhi model’.”

Countries across the world appreciate the Delhi model of education, health and free electricity, Kejriwal said: “The Delhi model of education and health is being discussed around the world and the prominent leaders who attend the conference in Singapore want to learn more about it. Former US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump learned about the education system through such a conference and later visited a government school. Similarly a former Norway prime minister and UN secretary general wanted to visit mohalla clinics and appreciated the initiative.”

He added: “These initiatives make our country proud on the international scene. I think the Centre should encourage and not stop a chief minister from attending these. This is not right.”

“There is no legal issue. No court has not issued any order and restricted me from attending the summit. When a common man travels abroad, why not Arvind Kejriwal? Waise bhi mai videsh itna nahi jata (I don’t go abroad frequently). In the last five-six years, I travelled abroad once or twice, that too for official matters. I think things should not be politicised when it comes to national interest and taking our country’s name to the top level. We should keep the political differences aside and work together to make India proud,” said Kejriwal.

According to senior government officials, the chief minister requires administrative approval from the L-G to attend any event outside the country. After he accords the approval, the file is moved to the Ministry of External Affairs for further clearance.

In his letter to the prime minister on Sunday, Kejriwal highlighted the time when Modi was denied a visa by the US to attend a similar summit as the chief minister of Gujarat and said the whole country had supported him back then.

Arvind Kejriwal further commented on the GST hike on food items like wheat and oil. “I request the central government to withdraw the GST imposed on food items. The entire country is battling cost escalation. The Delhi government is the only one that is providing relief on education, electricity, water and travelling.”

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and several other ministers and MLAs also cast their votes in the presidential election.