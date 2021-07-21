Hybrid power for Delhi’s peak demand

July 21, 2021 12:48:11 am
Hybrid power is expected to meet Delhi’s peak power demand in the next year and a half.
BSES has signed a power sale agreement with SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) to procure 510 MW of solar and bundled hybrid power, said a BSES spokesperson on Tuesday.
Of the 510 MW that will be procured, 300 MW is solar power and 210 MW is hybrid power. Hybrid power is a bundled mix of solar and wind power, wherein one component is at least 33% of the contracted capacity.
An advantage of hybrid power is optimum cost utilisation of the power evacuation network and loading of the transmission lines, as solar power is available during the day and wind power is available round-the-clock.
