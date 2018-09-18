Hussain ‘assault’ case: Court tells Delhi Police to submit chief secy’s call detail records

Hussain claims he was assaulted at Prakash’s behest. Hussain claims he was assaulted at Prakash’s behest.

A Special court has ordered Delhi Police to submit an analysis of CCTV footage and call detail records of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and others, in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

Hussain was allegedly assaulted at the Delhi Secretariat on February 20 — a day after Prakash’s alleged assault at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home.

Hussain claims he was targeted by officials at the behest of Prakash. He filed a revision petition seeking a court-monitored probe, preservation of CDRs, CCTV footage and addition of appropriate sections in the FIR. In the FIR, Hussain claims he “was not allowed to leave my office, and later I was locked in a lift and assaulted”.

Special Judge Kamini Lau said records placed before her showed “issues/concerns” with regard to seizure of CCTV footage and preservation of Prakash’s CDR. Taking cognizance of Hussain’s petition, Judge Lau directed Prakash to be present in court on September 28, the next date of hearing.

“The interest of justice requires that they (Prakash and others) be afforded a hearing in the present revision petition on the aspect raised before the court. Issue notice to all respondents,” the order said.

The court also pulled up the Delhi Police, saying the investigating officer had informed the Metropolitan Magistrate Court that they had seized the footage and preserved the CDR.

However, the court said, “Subsequent status reports filed are totally silent on the investigations with regard to the electronic records, and are rather a narration of proceedings relating to filing of bail applications and grant of bail, etc.”

“Further, the officer conducting the investigation, and the officer supervising the same, to appear in person along with the investigation file and report, particularly on analysis of CCTV footage… of 2nd and 5th floors on which the offices of respondent number 2 (Prakash) and other public servants… are housed. They should also file status report relating to analysis of CDRs of the respondents,” Judge Lau said.

Hussain had moved the magisterial court stating that key IPC sections were not added to the FIR. He had alleged that police “minimised the offences deliberately” with a motive to help the accused. The petition stated that the court had ordered police to add appropriate sections, “but IPC 120B has not been added till date”.

Hussain requested the court to monitor the probe, lest his interest be “adversely affected”.

