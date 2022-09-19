scorecardresearch
Husband, aide arrested for murdering woman in Delhi’s North East district

Opposition to the marriage from his family and the suspicion that Fatima, 22, had an extramarital affair, led Shahden Malik, 23, to murder her with the help of his co-worker, the police said.

Two men were arrested late Sunday night for allegedly murdering a woman in Delhi's North East.

Two men were arrested late Sunday night for allegedly murdering a woman on Saturday in Delhi’s North East district, the police said. The accused were identified as the victim’s husband Shahden Malik, 23, and his co-worker Mohammad Asif, 19, both scrap dealers.

Officers said they received a call at Jafrabad station regarding the incident, and soon found the victim, Fatima, 22, lying dead in a pool of blood in a house. She had been stabbed in the back and her throat had been slit, they added.

According to Sanjay Sain, DCP (North East), “Inquiry had revealed that the deceased and her husband Shahden had been staying in the house as tenants for one and a half months. Shahden’s absence had raised suspicions. His parents, residing in old Mustafabad, were also questioned.” The husband was then apprehended with the help of call detail records and mobile locations.

The police said that during interrogation, Shahden allegedly confessed to murdering his wife with the help of Asif, who was subsequently apprehended. Shahden had married Fatima a few months ago after the two had been in a relationship, but his family did not accept the marriage, officers said. Besides, the accused also suspected that Fatima had an extramarital affair, which strained their relationship. He then decided to murder her, the police said.

The duo murdered the woman with a knife and fled after taking her phone and IDs with them, officers revealed. The police added that while the phone had been recovered, efforts were on to recover the murder weapon as well as other evidence. A case has been filed under IPC section 302 (murder).

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 04:28:16 pm
