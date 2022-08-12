Hurt by warring stray bulls in Noida’s Salarpur, minor girl succumbs to injuries

August 12, 2022 2:21:38 pm
A seven-year-old girl was caught in a fight between two stray bulls in Noida’s Salarpur, suffered grievous injuries to her head, and eventually succumbed to her injuries Thursday evening, police said.
The girl, accompanied by another child, was passing by D K Water Supplier in Kalika Enclave, Theke waali gali, Salarpur, on Thursday afternoon when the incident took place, police said.
The police received information from a man that his uncle’s daughter was caught in a fight between two stranded bulls in a narrow lane in the area. “She was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Sector 110, Noida, where she succumbed to her injuries Thursday evening,” Yashpal Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 49 police station, said, adding that the girl had suffered grievous injuries to her head.
The Noida police said that the girl’s body was handed over to the parents on Thursday night and the parents have not filed any complaint as, at this point, there appears to be nothing suspicious about the incident.
