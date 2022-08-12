scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Hurt by warring stray bulls in Noida’s Salarpur, minor girl succumbs to injuries

The girl, accompanied by another child, was passing by D K Water Supplier in Kalika Enclave, Salarpur, on Thursday afternoon when the incident took place, police said

By: Express News Service | Noida |
August 12, 2022 2:21:38 pm
accident, indian expressA seven-year-old girl was caught in a fight between two stray bulls in Noida. (File Photo)

A seven-year-old girl was caught in a fight between two stray bulls in Noida’s Salarpur, suffered grievous injuries to her head, and eventually succumbed to her injuries Thursday evening, police said.

The girl, accompanied by another child, was passing by D K Water Supplier in Kalika Enclave, Theke waali gali, Salarpur, on Thursday afternoon when the incident took place, police said.

The police received information from a man that his uncle’s daughter was caught in a fight between two stranded bulls in a narrow lane in the area. “She was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Sector 110, Noida, where she succumbed to her injuries Thursday evening,” Yashpal Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 49 police station, said, adding that the girl had suffered grievous injuries to her head.

More from Delhi

The Noida police said that the girl’s body was handed over to the parents on Thursday night and the parents have not filed any complaint as, at this point, there appears to be nothing suspicious about the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 02:21:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

SC extends demolition deadline by one week to Aug 28
Supertech twin towers

SC extends demolition deadline by one week to Aug 28

Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district
Karnataka

Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
Here's what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Here's what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course
Digging Deep

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement