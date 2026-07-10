Hungry, tired children come home 4 hours late: School buses crawl on Gurgaon roads amid rain

“For a child, being stranded in a school bus for hours means hunger, thirst, anxiety and not being able to use a washroom. We have to do better, not just at preventing such situations but at responding to them when they happen."

For hundreds of schoolchildren in Gurgaon, the journey home from school stretched by as much as four hours the last few days, as the season’s first major monsoon downpour flooded roads and brought traffic to a standstill.

Children who would normally be home by around 3.30 pm remained stranded inside school buses until 7 pm or later on Tuesday and Wednesday, returning exhausted, hungry and distressed.

At Suncity Schools, at least five buses were delayed over the two days, director Rupa Chakravarty said.

“Normally, our buses cover a 10-15 km radius and students reach home within an hour. Because of the rain, some buses could only reach by 5-5.30 pm,” she said.