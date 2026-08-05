Hundreds of UG seats vacant at DU off-campus colleges after 2 rounds of allocations

After two rounds of seat allocations for undergraduate courses, hundreds of seats remain vacant in several Delhi University (DU) off-campus colleges even as the university’s most sought-after colleges have been able to fill their seats.

Off-campus colleges are those located outside the North and South Campus clusters, spread across the Capital and the NCR, while remaining fully affiliated with DU.

According to the list released for the third round under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2026-27 academic session, Bhagini Nivedita College, one of the off-campus colleges, has more than 800 seats lying vacant. With over 600 vacant seats, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, another such college, follows. Satyawati College still has over 400 seats vacant while Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College has over 300 yet to be filled.

Most vacancies, according to the data, are concentrated in the Other Backward Classes–Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, while relatively few seats remain vacant in the unreserved category. The largest number of vacancies are concentrated in Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit and several BA programme combinations, involving language subjects.

The DU is staring at the trend of vacancies at off-campus colleges this year after acknowledging last year that it had failed to fill all undergraduate seats for the third consecutive year since adopting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions.

Top colleges saturated

According to DU’s admissions office, on Saturday, as of 7 pm, 34,507 candidates have frozen their seats. The latest vacancy list shows that Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Sri Venkateswara College, Ramjas College and Dyal Singh College—which figured among the six most preferred colleges during the beginning of this year’s admission process—are nearly full after two rounds of seat allocation.

At Dyal Singh College, which featured among the top six choices in the initial admissions trend, the remaining vacancies are largely confined to language courses such as Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi and Urdu. Several B A programme combinations with mainstream subjects, including Bengali and History and Bengali and Political Science, have already been filled.

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St Stephen’s College, Miranda House and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) — despite not featuring among the six most preferred colleges in the initial preference trends — have also been nearly filled, according to the third-round vacancy list.

Last year’s vacancies

As of last September, more than 7,000 seats, out of the university’s 71,624 undergraduate seats remained vacant despite multiple rounds of allocations and mop-up admissions. The university had subsequently asked colleges to submit detailed course-wise vacancy data.

Defending the university’s centralised admission process earlier, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had said, “After CUET, the university’s admission process has become more logical, transparent and accountable with a centralised system. Now, every stakeholder is aware of the status of every seat. In DU’s CSAS admission system, every allocation is made public, for which a very scientific method is adopted.”

He had said that seat allocation is carried out solely on the basis of candidates’ CUET scores and the preferences submitted by them. Responding to criticism that CUET had resulted in a large number of vacant seats, Singh had argued that the trend existed even before the entrance examination was introduced.

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Citing data from the university’s admission branch, he had said that in 2019, before the introduction of CUET, 68,213 undergraduate seats were filled against a sanctioned strength of 70,735, leaving 3.56% of the seats vacant.

By contrast, he had said that under the CSAS in 2025, the university recorded 72,229 admissions against 71,642 sanctioned seats, amounting to admissions 0.65 per cent above the sanctioned strength. Singh had also pointed to instances where colleges admitted more than 200 students against a sanctioned strength of 11 seats under the earlier admission system, arguing that such over-admissions made it difficult to track and regulate actual enrolments.

On concerns that prolonged vacancies could eventually lead to the closure of certain courses, Singh had said that the university had advised colleges to revisit their seat matrices and suggest ways to fill seats that continue to remain vacant.