‘Pathetic situation’: Human rights body after Faridabad woman gives birth in parking area

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious cognisance of an incident at a government facility in Faridabad, where a pregnant woman was allegedly forced to deliver her child in a parking area under torchlight after finding the hospital gates closed.

In an order dated May 25 and uploaded Friday afternoon, the Commission, headed by Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, highlighted the “glaring pathetic situation” and sought detailed reports from senior health officials by August 12. The order also asked the Civil Surgeon, Faridabad, to “show cause why compensation should not be recommended for the serious violation of human dignity and human rights.”

According to the complaint and media reports placed before the Commission, the woman arrived at the Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Sector 3, Ballabhgarh, during the night of May 15-16 while in active labour.

It is alleged that the main gate was locked and no immediate medical assistance was provided, forcing the family to conduct the delivery in an open area. The incident triggered a public outcry after photographs showed her giving birth under mobile phone flashlights.

Justice Batra observed that the allegations, if true, reveal a “disturbing and inhuman” failure of the public healthcare system.

The Commission stated that while the State claims full implementation of the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), a scheme meant to ensure free and cashless delivery, the woman was denied institutional care at the hospital’s doorstep.

“The circumstances narrated… painfully remind one of primitive times when deliveries were conducted at home in the absence of proper medical facilities, institutional care, and professional support,” the order noted.

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The Commission emphasised that the case concerns fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, including the right to life, dignity, and emergency medical care. It directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Health), the Director General of Health Services, the Civil Surgeon of Faridabad, and the Incharge of the PHC to submit responses regarding the availability of staff during night hours, the functionality of emergency entries, and the status of obstetric protocols.

Following the incident, the Haryana Health Department, which initiated a high-level probe and overhauled night-access protocols at the facility. Authorities confirmed that both the mother and newborn are healthy following the ordeal.

To prevent further lapses, the state has since ordered that both the OPD and emergency gates remain open round the clock, with an ambulance permanently stationed at the centre for emergency transfers.

Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora stated that considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission directed the authorities to submit detailed reports at least one week prior to the next date of hearing, August 19.