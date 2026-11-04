‘Unfit for human consumption’: Rasgulla, boondi destroyed in Noida pre-Diwali sweet manufacturer raids

More than 400 kg of boondi and 400 kg of rasgulla were destroyed in Noida on Wednesday after being found “unfit for consumption” during raids on small retail and wholesale sweet outlets in the city by authorities.

On Wednesday, three teams of the food safety department fanned across Noida and Greater Noida, as part of an ongoing set of raids ahead of Diwali.

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In a sweet-making unit in Bilaspur in Greater Noida, a team comprising Food Safety Officers O P Singh and Amar Bahadur Saroj inspected the large aluminium and steel containers storing rasgullas and gulab jamuns there.

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“After taking out rasgullas from one such container, the sweets were found in a contaminated condition and appeared unfit for human consumption. The remaining approximately 100 kg of rasgullas were destroyed because flies and mosquitoes were found in them,” an official said. He said the sweets were emptied into a large pit and disposed of.