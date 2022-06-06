Human body parts found stuffed in bag in East Delhi

The Delhi Police Monday said they found human body parts stuffed in a bag at Ramlila ground in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri.

Police said the matter came to light on Sunday when beat staff patrolling the area smelt something foul. On checking the bushes, staff found a bag lying there.

“They opened the bag and found severed body parts. We called the crime and Forensic Science Lab teams to inspect the spot. They took the evidence with them. The body has been sent for an autopsy to identify the deceased,” said DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

A case under sections of murder and causing disappearance of evidence has been registered. Police said all CCTVs near the ground and streets are being scanned to ascertain who dumped the bag.