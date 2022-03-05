Huge discounts on liquor not in larger public interest, Delhi govt tells HC

Stating that responsible drinking and prohibiting illicit trade of liquor is its primary objective, the Delhi government Friday told the High Court that the huge discounts offered by a few liquor stores was leading to “distortions in the market” as people were being driven and lured to purchase liquor from them while other licencees were running into losses. The huge discounts are not in larger public interest, said the government.

In a written reply to the petition challenging its decision to prohibit the issuance of discounts or rebates by retail liquor sellers, the government submitted data relating to sales made in December, January and February and informed the court that there was “almost double increase in February 2022 as compared to the three-year monthly average sale”.

“For the year 2018-19, the average monthly sales in lakh litres was 136.7 (lakh litres). For the year 2019-20, the average monthly sale of liquor was 132.11 (lakh) litres. However, for the month of February 2022, the sale was 245.08 lakh litres,” said the government.

In February 2018, a total of 132.22 lakh litres were sold; in February 2019, the number stood at 107.35 lakh litres but in February 2022 it rose to 245.08 lakh litres, as per government data. It said the increased sales can’t be attributed to only an increase in consumption and that it cannot be privy to such behaviour “which is contrary to the reforms” brought by it.

“The chances of bootlegging cannot be ruled out as the consumption pattern cannot increase manifold on account of individual consumption as overnight people cannot start drinking double their usual capacity,” said the government.

It further said that ethical and social responsibility of the government towards its citizens is as important as securing revenue earned from liquor trade. The government in its report also presented data regarding stocks to show that there was not an equitable distribution from three major wholesalers among retailers.

“A few retailers perhaps in agreement and collusion with the counterpart wholesalers procured bulk of the stock for their vends and started giving huge discounts at the cost of sales made by other L-7Z licencees,” it said.

On February 28, the Commissioner (Excise) prohibited the offering of discounts, stating that gathering of large crowds outside the liquor stores on account of discounts was leading to a law and order problem and also causing inconvenience to the local population of the area. The order also said that such discounting was leading to unhealthy market practices.

The court on Thursday had heard the petitions challenging the government and asked the state to file its response by Thursday evening. The court has listed the case for next hearing on Monday.