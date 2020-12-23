HSRP and colour-coded stickers in Delhi: How to apply, penalty – all you need to know

A Delhi vehicle with the old number plate. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

The Delhi Transport Department has recently made it mandatory for the vehicle owners in Delhi to have a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and a colour coded sticker to determine its engine and fuel type. Vehicle owners without an HSRP plate and the colour coded sticker, also known as third registration mark, will be fined, ranging between Rs 5,000-10,000.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier told news agency ANI that the Delhi government is enforcing the law as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

All HSRP plates should have a similar font design and it should also have a blue coloured Ashoka Chakra on the left side. The colour of the number plate for private vehicles should be the same i.e. white background with black numbers stamped on it.

The HSRP number plates will be fixed using non-removable snap-on locks which will be very difficult to remove. HSRP is expected to bring evenness to the numbering system of vehicles.

The colour coded stickers are holograms which are fixed inside the windscreen of a car. The vehicles running on diesel will have a sticker with an orange coloured background. The vehicles which are running on the old BS-III and BS-IV fuel will be having a blue coloured sticker. The petrol, CNG vehicles which are running on the new BS-VI engine will have a sticker with a blue background and a green strip.

How to apply for a HSRP and colour coded sticker?

Step 1: The vehicle owner needs to log on to bookmyhsrp.com

Step 2: Then click on the – High Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker option.

Step 3: Then select the vehicle type – Four wheeler for an example

Step 4: Then he/she needs to select the brand of the vehicle

Step 5: Select the state of registration

Step 6: Then choose the private option for private vehicles, commercial for commercial vehicles.

Step 7: Select the type of fuel on which the vehicle runs

Step 8: Fill the necessary details which will be required to book an appointment

Step 9: After filling the details, you need to select how do you want to get your HSRP and sticker, if you opt for the delivery at home process – it will cost Rs.250 as an additional charge. If you visit and collect the HSRP and sticker from the designated centre, there will be no additional charges.

Step 10: Make an appointment by choosing the date and time according to the available slots.

Step 11: Make the payment in an online gateway, after which you will receive a receipt.

This receipt has to be shown if the traffic police official asks for HSRP and the sticker.

