After a slow start, HPV vaccination sees an uptick: 11,000 girls receive the shot

HPV vaccination in Delhi is picking up momentum, with over 11,000 girls receiving the cervical cancer prevention shot as authorities intensify school outreach and tackle vaccine hesitancy. (File Photo)

More than three months after India began a nationwide campaign to vaccinate 14-year-old girls against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the national capital has administered roughly 11,000 doses, according to a senior health department official.

The figure, officials say, reflects a slow but steadily accelerating start to one of the country’s most important public health drives in recent years, aimed at preventing cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women in India.

Launched on February 28, the drive aims to vaccinate approximately 1.15 crore girls annually across India’s states and union territories.

Delhi health department officials said participation in the first weeks fell short of expectations, hampered in part by vaccine hesitancy and limited awareness, but has increased sharply in recent weeks as schools and local authorities intensified outreach efforts.