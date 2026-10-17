Supreme Court panel on Jantar Mantar violence launches portal to receive complaints

A High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), constituted by the Supreme Court to examine the violence at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and places outside the national capital in July this year, has launched a portal to receive complaints and representations from affected people, including police personnel.

The committee said it would prioritise matters concerning the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of women protesters, and excessive violence and destruction of property on either side.

“The portal, hpec.nic.in provides for the protection of vulnerable witnesses and allows affected people to keep their identities confidential if they wish, according to the committee’s notice. Affected persons and other stakeholders have been encouraged to submit complaints and representations using the applicable formats available on the portal,” an MHA spokesperson said.