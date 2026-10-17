Supreme Court panel on Jantar Mantar violence launches portal to receive complaints

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A High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), constituted by the Supreme Court to examine the violence at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and places outside the national capital in July this year, has launched a portal to receive complaints and representations from affected people, including police personnel.
The committee said it would prioritise matters concerning the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of women protesters, and excessive violence and destruction of property on either side.
“The portal, hpec.nic.in provides for the protection of vulnerable witnesses and allows affected people to keep their identities confidential if they wish, according to the committee’s notice. Affected persons and other stakeholders have been encouraged to submit complaints and representations using the applicable formats available on the portal,” an MHA spokesperson said.
The committee’s mandate covers the issues enumerated in paragraphs 12 and 13 of the Supreme Court’s August 18, 2026 order and paragraph 5(i) of its September 10, 2026 order.
“Apart from complaints and representations, any person may submit information or suggestions relating to the issues referred to the committee under the two orders. Those wishing to submit complaints, representations or other relevant material in person may do so at the HPEC office at Shiksha Sadan, 17, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi 110002, between 2 pm and 4 pm on all working days. Submissions may also be sent by post to the same address or by email to hpec2026.enquiry@nic.in,” it added.