‘How will we run his restaurant now?’: Staff try to come to terms with owner’s death in Vivek Vihar fire

“How will we run the restaurant now? Nitin sir used to handle everything,” said a restaurant employee, standing outside his employer Nitin Jain’s house in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.

Nitin Jain (50), his wife Shailey (48), and their son Samayak Jain (25) were among the nine people charred to death after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday.

Nitin, a franchise owner of a well-known restaurant at Cross River Mall in Shahdara, lived with his family on the fourth floor of the building. Hours after the incident, a group of staff members, looking visibly shattered, had gathered outside the B-13 building.