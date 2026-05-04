‘How will we run his restaurant now?’: Staff try to come to terms with owner’s death in Vivek Vihar fire

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“How will we run the restaurant now? Nitin sir used to handle everything,” said a restaurant employee, standing outside his employer Nitin Jain’s house in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.
Nitin Jain (50), his wife Shailey (48), and their son Samayak Jain (25) were among the nine people charred to death after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday.
Nitin, a franchise owner of a well-known restaurant at Cross River Mall in Shahdara, lived with his family on the fourth floor of the building. Hours after the incident, a group of staff members, looking visibly shattered, had gathered outside the B-13 building.
The couple’s youngest son, Prasuk Jain (20), is now the sole surviving member of the family. According to Nitin’s relatives, Prasuk had travelled to Ujjain over the weekend to offer prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple.
Nitin’s brother Ankit Jain, who lives in Rampura on the other side of the road, said that the entire family had originally planned to travel to Ujjain, but for some reason only Prasuk made the trip.
“Nitin ran a restaurant in Cross River Mall. Both his sons helped him in the food business. Prasuk has been called back from the trip, and we are trying to give him the strength to bear this immense loss, having lost his parents and brother,” said Ankit, who runs a readymade garments business.
According to the employees who had gathered outside the victim’s residence, Nitin had been running the franchise restaurant for the past three years at Cross River Mall. A family member added that Nitin was also involved in the cardboard manufacturing business. The three bodies, the family member said, were found on the staircase of the building.
“It appears they were trying to reach the terrace, but it was locked. They got trapped due to heavy smoke and later collapsed. I don’t know who will take care of their only surviving son now,” the family member added.
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