How travel patterns in Delhi changed over years: Economic Survey says ‘greener and cleaner’

On the other hand, daily metro ridership in the city, including Airport and Rapid Metro lines, has risen rapidly over the last seven years.

Delhiites have started travelling “greener and cleaner” over the last six years, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26, tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday. Data indicates that while the total number of private vehicles dropped due to deregistration, public transport reliance is at an all-time high.

Over the last five years, vehicles per 1,000 population have fallen from 655 in 2020-21 to 522 in 2025-26 so far. In 2020-21, there were 1.22 crore registered vehicles in Delhi. In 2025-26, this number stood at 87.61 lakh. “The sharp drop is primarily attributed to the large-scale deregistration of overage vehicles,” an official said. Two-wheelers form about 68% of the total registered vehicles in the Capital.