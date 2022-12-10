scorecardresearch
How to register your pet dog in Gurgaon?

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has directed pet owners to register all dogs within the municipal limits in the city and ensure compliance with bye-laws of Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, stating that unregistered dogs shall be taken into its custody.

As pet owners rush to get their dogs registered, here is how they can initiate the process:

MCG has issued registration forms for issuing licences for pet dogs in areas under its jurisdiction.

Also Read |Gurgaon civic body takes away 4 unregistered dogs, leaves many wondering: ‘Will my pet be next?’

Pet dog owners need to fill in details in the form mentioning the name of the dog, its gender, breed, colour and age and details of the dog’s immunisation (vaccination card). In case the dog is 4 years old or above, the pet dog owners have to attach a mandatory sterilisation certificate.

“Along with the form, dog owners have to enclose two passport-size photographs of the dog, one photograph of the dog with the owner, owner’s ID proof with local address, a health certificate of the dog from a veterinarian, vaccination card of the dog and a sterilisation certificate of the dog. In the case of the pet being a foreign breed, owners need to attach the pet book and relevant records/documents in the name of importer,” said an official.

Officials said the pet owners can collect the forms from the office of deputy municipal commissioner Gurugram in Sector 34 and submit them along with the requisite documents and pay a fee for the application to be processed further and owners shall be accordingly notified. Pet owners will be charged a fee of Rs 500 for registration.

In addition, pet dog owners can log onto the Saral Haryana portal [saralharyana.gov.in] and fill in details in a form for fresh licence or renewal of licence for dog registration, along with details of breed, gender, inoculation and sterilisation of the dog.

A group of residents on Friday had met the MCG officials to discuss problems being faced in the registration process. Residents said it was not possible to arrange documents of pet lineage and papers of the importer for rescued dogs of foreign breeds. They also pointed out glitches and errors in the server in the online process for registration.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 01:15:37 pm
