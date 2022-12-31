scorecardresearch
How to plan your route as Delhi’s Ashram flyover shuts from tomorrow

One of Delhi’s busiest stretches that sees over 3 lakh vehicles pass through each day, the Ashram flyover is being extended to meet the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway.

The junction has been in different stages of construction for several years now. (Express file photo)
Traffic will be thrown out of gear in south and southeast Delhi from Sunday with the Ashram flyover set to be shut for 45 days. One of Delhi’s busiest stretches, the flyover is being extended to meet the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway.

While the carriageways below the flyover will remain open, the extension work on the flyover would mean that traffic will be heavily affected.

The stretch sees over 3 lakh vehicles, including heavy trucks, passing through each day. The junction has been in different stages of construction for several years now, starting with the Delhi Metro, an underpass and now the flyover construction underway at the site.

“From January 1, both carriageways of the Ashram flyover… will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and new DND flyover… The movement of traffic may be restricted and diverted accordingly from roads and stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, the DND flyover and Mathura Road,” Delhi traffic police said.

It also advised people coming from the Badarpur side to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan, and commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side to follow the U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar and AIIMS.

“Commuters coming from Chirag Delhi and IIT side are advised to follow the Ring Road for Noida. Commuters coming from Akshardham and Noida side are advised to follow Sarai Kale Khan, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road for AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan,” said the police. Commuters coming from AIIMS and New Delhi side have been advised to follow Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Those coming from AllMS and Chirag Delhi side, have been directed to take Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24. Increased police deployment is also expected in and around the stretch, to manage the traffic flow.

According to PWD officials, once the integration work is done, the commute between Delhi and Noida, central, east and southeast part of Delhi will be smoother.

The extension work was supposed to be completed by the end of December but the project was delayed. The PWD is yet to confirm the completion date. “We can estimate the completion date only after the flyover is closed and the integration work is completed,” said an official.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 11:06 IST
