How to get your profile in the spotlight and garner positive response from employers

In the modern era, where competitive edge continues to soar, landing your dream job can prove to be quite challenging. One can surely acquire the right skillset to gain an upper hand, but no matter how good you are at your job, it would mean little if it’s not promoted properly. This is where an adept and visually appealing resume can come in handy.

An eye-catching resume cannot only help you in standing out from the competition, but it also acts as a platform for you to highlight your professional accomplishments and skills. On the other hand, it also enables the candidates to create an impactful first impression. Therefore, the importance of creating an influential resume cannot be overlooked, especially in the modern world.

There are numerous techniques to get an employer or recruiter’s attention that does not involve spending hours searching through job sites. Moreover, boasting of an impactful resume remains one of the easiest, yet crucial, ways to ensure you do not get lost in the crowd. So, how does one make your resume stand out? Kushhagr Agarrwal, founder at KNR Management Consultants explains in detail.

Opt for a professional format

Put an end to copying and pasting the resume’s format. One must avoid using tabular forms and utilizing an excessive amount of colors, logos, fancy symbols, and emoticons. Moreover, using subtle font type and size will intrigue the employer. One must not use abbreviations, shorthand, and fancy resumes. Adding to it, the profile looks bad if it has passport-sized or printed frames, unless specifically requested, no one requires the photo. Include some of your professional qualities, domain expertise, and industry expertise at the beginning of your resume.

Follow a chronological order

Include some of your key strengths, professional qualifications, and accumulated domain and industry expertise at the beginning of your resume. The following category in chronological sequence is education. It is unacceptable to omit qualifying dates from the list. It creates uncertainty. Thus, be very precise when describing the duration and graduation/pg course deadlines. Furthermore, sort your experiences chronologically, from current or last employment to the very first one. Mention the durations of each work. Do not leave that unfilled, so the recruiter continues to speculate.

Focus on key responsibilities

It is old school to mention “The Objective” these days. Change the objective to a one-liner that expresses your motivation for the specific role you are applying for. Start being expressive. Furthermore, give a six- to ten-point list of the “Key Responsibilities.”

Demonstrate Your Expertise in Your Field

All job-hunting advice will be useless if the candidate does not have the necessary skills, motivation, or qualifications. Individuals should never stop learning in order to pursue your goal of becoming an expert in the field. Furthermore, you should demonstrate your value as candidates by attributing your success to perseverance. You must call upon your willingness to grow to succeed.

Make a match with skills

It is essential to make sure the resume fits in the job description. A candidate’s chance of shortlisting for an interview increases as your resume matches the requirements for the position. Therefore, it is essential to list the skills the company seeks and ensure the profile highlights as many of them as possible. For technology professionals, the skills and technologies worked on matters the most. Incorporate correct details and details them wherever required. Do not exaggerate with data. Focus on putting correct and crisp information.

Stand out with your perspective

To get the recruiters’ attention, the candidate should offer intriguing concepts and perspectives on the firm’s operations that have not been considered as one of the most inventive methods. If the candidates’ ideas are worthwhile, the candidate stands out from the rest, and firms willingly offer the job role. Hence, offering fresh ideas, timely and insightful input, and innovative approaches that the business should consider implementing. Even without attending interviews, there are chances for candidates to get your dream job because the employer will invite them because of your expertise.

The Road Ahead

If we look back five years ago, the traditional job market was very different as compared to where it stands today. There are plenty of online tools available to assist candidates in moving ahead and pursuing your preferred career. Furthermore, these digital platforms provide candidates the opportunity to create a presentable digital profile in order to stand out to the ideal employer. Most importantly, you should not lose heart if you do not find employment. It could be an opportunity to try something new and exciting.