How to get PUC certificate renewed in Delhi and what happens if you don’t have one

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Saturday that vehicles without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps from October 25. The measure is being announced in anticipation of an increase in air pollution levels this winter. Earlier this year, the Delhi government had issued a draft notification in this regard and invited suggestions from the public.

What is a PUC certificate and where can it be issued?

A PUC certificate confirms that the vehicle complies with emission standards. It is a document that specifies that the level of pollution from the exhaust of the vehicle is within prescribed limits, according to the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993. Certificates are issued if the vehicle is found to meet the prescribed emission norms on checking at the centre. If the vehicle is found to be polluting, repairs or tuning of the vehicle will be prescribed, according to the Delhi transport department.

The recent public notice issued by the department also says that all registered vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration, except for electric vehicles, are directed to get their vehicle checked and obtain the PUC certificate. According to the transport department website, there are 954 pollution checking centres at petrol pumps and workshops across the city.

What is the penalty for not having a valid PUC certificate?

In cases where the PUC certificate has expired, a challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Failure to possess a PUC certificate may lead to imprisonment of up to six months or fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both, according to the transport department. The vehicle owner will also be disqualified from holding their licence for three months, according to a recent public notice issued by the department.

If the vehicle is found to be polluting despite having a valid PUC certificate, the certificate will be cancelled and the owner will be directed to obtain a fresh PUC certificate within seven days, according to the website. A list of authorised pollution checking centres can be obtained at www.https://transport.delhi.gov.in

The transport department website states that all motor vehicles, including those plying on CNG, are required to carry valid PUC certificates after the expiry of a period of one year from the date of first registration.