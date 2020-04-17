How sealing lane before a case helped stop spread in Delhi

District officials also pointed out that authorities are not sticking to any particular rulebook in notifying containment zones.(Representational Image) District officials also pointed out that authorities are not sticking to any particular rulebook in notifying containment zones.(Representational Image)

On April 7, a lane in East Delhi’s Krishan Kunj Extension, which was yet to report any COVID-19 case, was declared a containment zone by district authorities.

A day earlier, a resident of the area, who had returned from Bangkok on February 28, died. His test report was still awaited. But keeping the population density of the area in mind, a part of the colony was sealed. Subsequently, his result came back positive and five members of his 18-member family also tested positive. The timely intervention of the administration, officials said Thursday, averted a potential spike in the number of confirmed cases.

“Just that one family had 18 members and the area is densely populated. But so far, only five other members of the same family have tested positive. No one in their immediate neighbourhood has been infected. Had the colony not been sealed on time, many more people could have been infected. The containment order was issued without wasting any time,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

District officials also pointed out that authorities are not sticking to any particular rulebook in notifying containment zones.

“The general perception is that an area will be declared a containment zone or a red zone after at least three confirmed cases emerge. That could have led to loss of crucial time in this case. It is all about application of mind, flexibility and some amount of luck,” said an official.

Additional DM (East) Yogesh Pratap Singh said the person was suffering from a kidney ailment and the COVID-19 test was carried out on him after his death.

The number of containment zones in the city rose to 60 on Thursday, with the addition of one zone each in South (Hauz Rani, from Mother Dairy to rear side of Raja Rammohan School); Southeast (gali number 6, A block, Abul Fazl Enclave, Shaheen Bagh) and Shahdara (gali number 3,4,5, East Ram Nagar) districts.

Meanwhile, days after the Delhi government said its operation SHIELD in containment zones has been successful in Dilshad Garden, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said two more containment zones in East Delhi had shown encouraging results.

Under this plan, an area with more than three COVID-19 patients is sealed, residents are placed under strict quarantine and delivery of essentials is ensured through home delivery.

“Earlier, we saw that implementation of Operation SHIELD in Dilshad Garden was successful and no new cases have been seen from the area in 15-20 days. Now, the operation has shown results in Vasundhara Enclave and Khichdipur as well, where no new cases have been found in around 15 days,” he said.

The CM also clarified that not everyone in containment zones will be tested but everyone will be screened. “A lot of people in containment zones have been saying their swab samples were not taken. In these zones, we first ensure that essential services are provided at the doorstep. Then, sanitisation of the area is carried out, following which our teams survey each home. Only those who display symptoms will be tested. Screening will happen in every area. If it hasn’t happened yet, it will. Maybe the teams are busy in other areas in the district, but they will reach soon,” he said.

