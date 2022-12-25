How Sacred Heart cathedral draws lakhs to celebrate birth of Christ

Standing out in a neighbourhood known for its picturesque view, the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi’s Connaught Place would not be out of place in Rome. Built in Italian style as New Delhi began to take its current shape, it is one of the capital’s oldest and most prominent Catholic churches.

The church stands in august company. Not far from it is the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, which originated as a Rajput bungalow and is associated with Guru Har Krishan, the eighth Sikh Guru. Also nearby is the distinctive British-era New Delhi General Post Office or the Gol Dak Khana.

According to Father Augustine Kuriapilly, who recorded the history of the Delhi Archdiocese in his book ‘Like a Mustard Seed’, the Gol Dak Khana was originally slated to be higher than one floor, which might have obscured the view of the cathedral.

Father Augustine goes on to say that Father Luke Vannucci, the Italian priest who was the mind behind the Sacred Heart Cathedral, persuaded the formidable Lady Willingdon, wife of the Viceroy, to have the plans changed.

In 1922, Father Luke leased land from the then Delhi government for Rs 7,000. There are tales of divine intervention surrounding the church’s early years through tough times, like how an anonymous man told Father Luke to withdraw building fund just before the bank it was in collapsed. Construction began properly in 1930.

The Italian-style architecture of the church is connected to some of the most prominent architects of what modern Delhi would come to be. The plans were submitted by prominent architect Henry Medd to a jury that included Father Luke and Edwin Lutyens, whose name is synonymous with the capital, being the designer of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, amongst other buildings. Medd would later go on to become the chief architect of the Government of India from 1939 till Independence.

The church has the distinction of having received two papal visits from Pope John Paul II in 1986 and in 1999, with a sapling that he planted on his first visit flourishing not far from a statue of him near the main entrance.

In modern Delhi, the Sacred Heart Cathedral finds itself at the centre of Christmas celebrations, with visitor numbers expected to skyrocket after a two-year disruption due to Covid. Parish priest Father Francis Swaminathan said, “Christmas celebrations will begin with the midnight mass with around 4,000 attendees in the adjoining grounds, officiated by the Archbishop of Delhi. Later on, we expect more visitors to arrive until early on December 26.”

Anywhere between 2-3 lakh visitors are expected on Christmas, with 20,000 attendees having already attended the Feast of Christ the King.

A curious tradition that has cropped up in the church in recent times is the attendance of non-Christian visitors, who, at times, even outnumber Christians on Christmas itself. Father Swaminathan said, “Earlier in the 1990s, it was not like this. There were fewer attendees on those days. But now on Christmas day, we get a very large number of non-Christian visitors. The belief is that when they come here to pray on Christmas day, their wishes will be fulfilled. Primarily, these are young people who come to visit. In fact, they are so enthusiastic that on one occasion, police had to be called as people were trying to climb over the gate after the church had closed. It is very touching for us as Catholics to see the faith that they have.”