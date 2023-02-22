How much are bike taxis used in Delhi? More than you’d think

Between 5 lakh and 7.5 lakh trips are taken on bike taxis in the national capital every week, industry insiders told The Indian Express, against the backdrop of Delhi government’s transport department issuing a notice that bars them from plying in the city.

This figure, according to one highly placed industry insider, includes bike taxi rides offered by three most prominent aggregators – Uber, Ola and Rapido – in Delhi.

The official did not share a break-up between the three apps. All three apps also offer the option of booking autorickshaws, which remain more popular than bike taxis, and four-wheelers, which continue to constitute the majority of bookings on Ola and Uber, said an official.

In Uber, for instance, roughly a fifth of all trips are of bike taxis, which are mostly used for shorter commutes under 10 kilometres.

Officials also said that the demand for bike taxis has seen a surge since the pandemic ended, with commuters often using these for last-mile connectivity from Metro stations and bus stands. One industry insider called them the “most affordable and fastest way for people to get around”.

According to Delhi govt data, there are 1.14 lakh autos and 1.12 lakh registered taxis (both with cab aggregators and kaali-peelis) in Delhi. Of the 1.12 lakh, roughly 30,000-35,000 ply on the city roads on any given day, though this figure goes up to 60,000-65,000 if one takes into account taxis from outside the capital also ferrying passengers in the city.

Sources added that currently, there are about 90,000 “unique and active” monthly bike riders with the three aggregators. These include young men looking for an extra source of income, some who lost jobs during the pandemic, and others who do this as a part-time gig. Often, riders offering bike taxi services also offer item pick-up and drop facilities.

Advertisement

According to one official, as per ride sharing industry norms, a driver earns Rs 14,000-16,000 per month driving part-time in Delhi.

The fate of these men hangs in the balance with the Delhi government’s new order. On Sunday, the transport issued a public notice saying that app-based aggregators running personal bikes as taxis, allegedly in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, will have to stop the service, failing which they will face a challan of Rs 1 lakh.

Riders face a challan of Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second, which may extend to imprisonment and suspension of licence for repeated offences. Fearing the challans, several bike riders in NCR cities like Ghaziabad and Noida have stopped accepting bookings for Delhi.

Advertisement

The transport department has already started an enforcement drive in Delhi, which is expected to get more intense. Around 50 challans have been issued in the last three days, said a senior transport official.

On Tuesday, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a combined body of app-based aggregators, internet providers and other economy gig companies, wrote a letter to the transport department requesting them not to take “coercive” steps against vehicle owners or digital platforms.

“We understand that the government of NCT of Delhi is currently considering such a draft scheme that may cover aggregation of bike taxis. In the absence of policies notified under either Section 93 or Section 66 of the Act, we request that no coercive steps be taken against vehicle owners or digital platforms and a stakeholder consultation be organised at the earliest to discuss the way forward,” wrote the IAMAI in its letter to the transport commissioner.

“IAMAI requests that the government engage with industry associations, digital platforms and affected transportation workers before steps mentioned in the public notice are contemplated,” it wrote.