How IPC-inspired Instagram names helps Delhi cops track juveniles who shot at people

For the last few months, three juveniles who allegedly fired at people in localities of Northeast Delhi to assert their dominance and gain notoriety in the eyes of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had become a headache for the Delhi Police.

The 17-year-olds, who recently got out of an observation home, had given police the slip multiple times. Just this month, over a period of three days, the trio had fired at several persons in Welcome, Jafrabad and Bhajanpura while trying to rob their vehicles.

However, it was their Instagram usernames suffixed with IPC section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), which had videos of them allegedly threatening people and bragging about their plans to kill a man, that ended the cat-and-mouse chase.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the gang of juveniles fired at innocent people without any reason. “They just wanted to gain notoriety in the eyes of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as one of the juveniles had bragged about being in touch with a gang member,” Yadav said.

He added that police came to know that the juveniles would brag about their plans to commit future crimes on Instagram live. “We mounted technical surveillance on them and attempts were made to trace their location.”

A senior officer said: “We scanned through several social media accounts and put in keywords such as IPC section 302 and 307 as a lot of budding criminals use IPC sections as a suffix depending on the crimes they are involved in… Thereafter, we found the Instagram profiles of two of the suspected juveniles which ended with 302 and 307.”

The officer added that the juveniles had put up Instagram stories brandishing guns and claiming they would kill a youth in the next few days. “They were planning to kill the victim because one of the juveniles was beaten by that person. The latter also shot a video, causing the juvenile huge disrepute in the criminal circles,” added the officer.

Eventually, their location was traced and a trap was laid. One of the juveniles was apprehended while the other two managed to flee. “We averted a murder as they had planned to kill their target the same day,” said an officer.

During questioning, the juvenile stated that he and his associates had recently got out of an observation home where they were lodged by the Juvenile Justice Board in murder cases.

“The juvenile said he had watched the movie ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and was inspired by the ‘negative’ character of Maya Dolas. He wanted to imitate the character’s lifestyle and criminal ways…,” said an officer.

Police said the juvenile and one of his associates was involved in killing a man on November 15, 2021, in Karawal Nagar. Following this, he was apprehended and sent to an observation home while his associate was sent to judicial custody.

After getting out two months later, the minor met two men in May last year and killed one Sangam in Shiv Vihar. He was apprehended again and sent to an observation home. He got out last December last year and met the two absconding juveniles, added police.