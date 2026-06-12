He issued ‘threats’ to Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh. Who is Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s ‘rising star’?

Harry Boxer is fast emerging as one of the most talked-about new faces in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the space of just a few months, security agencies said, he has moved from relative obscurity to becoming a key operator allegedly operating gang activities from abroad, with his name now surfacing in cases stretching from North India to North America.

Investigators pointed to a power vacuum that followed a series of setbacks for the Lawrence network. In its chargesheet filed in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said the gang boasted of nearly 700 shooters across India even with Lawrence lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad.

At the time, Goldy Brar was widely regarded as Lawrence’s right-hand man and was allegedly involved in orchestrating Moosewala’s murder. His subsequent split from the gang, coupled with the arrest of Lawrence’s younger brother Anmol, weakened the organisation — creating room for newer figures to step in.

Swift rise

Boxer’s growing prominence became visible once again in connection to two shootings in Delhi and Haryana on Thursday.

Two audio clips began circulating on social media early Thursday. One was linked to a shooting at Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa’s gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar; the other to the murder of gym trainer Kapil Redhu outside his gym in Hansi, Haryana — locations nearly 130 km apart.

According to police, Boxer claimed responsibility for both attacks. In the recordings, he alleged that he had told Randhawa to stay away from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and that the shooting was intended as a warning after the singer allegedly ignored his advice.

In the same clip, Boxer claimed that Redhu was killed because he was allegedly involved in planning a recent shootout in Shekhpura and Dhani Purnia. He further threatened to target others connected to the case and warned that any police action against his family members in Rajasthan would make him “more dangerous”.

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Police said they are still verifying the authenticity of the audio clips. Their appearance followed social media posts by alleged Lawrence gang associates claiming responsibility for the attacks. Teams in Delhi and Haryana are now searching for the shooters.

Who is Harry Boxer?

Boxer, whose real name is Hari Chand Jaat, hails from Narayanpur in Rajasthan’s Alwar district and comes from a farming family. He graduated from a college in Bansur and prepared for recruitment examinations for the police, Army, and Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

“He also pursued boxing and worked as a coach in Jaipur for some time. After he became involved in criminal activities, his parents disowned him,” a police officer said.

According to investigators, Boxer has been absconding since 2022 and is suspected to have fled to the United States through Nepal in 2024.

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He has been accused in cases involving the assault of a retired IAS officer and a police officer in Rajasthan. His name has also surfaced in connection with a firing incident outside a club in Jaipur.

According to a senior officer of the Delhi Police Special Cell, Boxer is wanted in at least six cases in Delhi, including extortion and firing incidents targeting businessmen and gym owners. In August last year, he allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman, after which two of his alleged associates were arrested by the Special Cell.

Boxer also faces more than two dozen criminal cases across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Rajasthan Police are searching for him in connection with cases of robbery, attempted murder, and assault in Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Dholpur, and Karauli districts.

Threats to Bollywood

Boxer first drew international attention in August last year, a day after shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada. An audio clip attributed to Boxer surfaced soon after, in which he allegedly issued threats to the Bollywood industry, warning producers, directors and actors against working with Salman Khan. In the same message, he claimed affiliation with the Lawrence gang.

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The gang has long held a grudge against Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur. Following a shooting incident outside the actor’s Mumbai residence last year, allegedly carried out by Lawrence gang members, the actor’s security was significantly enhanced.

An officer said in February this year, Boxer also allegedly issued threats to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty. Three voice notes, purportedly from Boxer, were received by Ranveer’s manager and media handler Subramanian — in one, he demanded Rs 20 crore as extortion money. These voice notes were sent a week after shots were fired outside Shetty’s Mumbai home.

The officer said Maharashtra Police issued a LOC (Look Out Circular) against Boxer after registring a case against him.

Gang rivalry paved the way

Sources said Boxer’s rise has coincided with an intensifying feud between the Lawrence faction and rival groups led by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.

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In October last year, an attack allegedly orchestrated by the Brar-Godara gang targeted Boxer in California. One person was killed, while Boxer reportedly escaped unharmed.

Shortly afterward, a social media post purportedly uploaded by Godara claimed responsibility for the attack. “This Harry Boxer is a follower of Lawrence Bishnoi. He fled, leaving his associate behind…,” the post read.

The post further claimed that Lawrence was insignificant compared to the Brar-Godara alliance and accused him of betrayal, vowing to eliminate his network. Boxer later denied that he had ever been attacked by Brar or his associates.

In September 2025, tensions between the rival factions had spilled onto social media following a firing outside the Bareilly residence of actor Disha Patani. While the Brar faction claimed responsibility, Boxer posted a cryptic message accusing a “traitor” of hypocrisy and warning others not to be misled.

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“All brothers are informed not to be misled by such people. They are only interested in making money for themselves, and that is why they were removed from the group,” Boxer’s purported post read.

Although the post did not explicitly name any individual or group, it was widely interpreted as a reference to the rival faction.

The Delhi Police had earlier named five most-wanted gangsters allegedly operating from abroad: Himanshu Bhau, Surya Pratap alias Noni Rana, Brar, Godara, and Kapil Sangwan. Investigators now believe Harry Boxer has joined that list.